Androids capable of smiling back

The nonverbal language it is an important component of communication between human beings.

While in humans our facial expressions play a big role in building trust, most of the human-looking robots (androids) are expressionless.

With the increasing use of robots in places where robots and humans must collaborate closely, from nursing homes to warehouses and factories, the need for a robot that not only looks human but is also receptive to the expression of human emotions, it is increasingly urgent.

With a long-standing interest in human-robot interactions, a team that includes, among others, Hod Lipson, Zanwar Faraj and Boyuan Chen, from Columbia University in New York City, has been creating for five years. and development of EVA, a new autonomous android-type robot with a soft and expressive face that is sensitive to the facial expressions of nearby humans and is able to match them.

Although it sounds simple, making a robot’s face convincing and adopting facial expressions that look as natural as a human has been a formidable challenge for robotists. For decades, robot body parts have been made of metal or hard plastic, materials that are too rigid to be flexible enough to emulate the human face.

The android EVA’s head smiles back at the smiling human next to her. (Photo: Creative Machines Lab / Columbia Engineering)

EVA, the new android, can express the six basic emotions of anger, disgust, fear, joy, sadness and surprise, as well as less marked versions of them and also various combinations.

To achieve this, it has artificial “muscles” (based on motors and cables) that pull specific points on the EVA face, imitating the movements of the more than 42 tiny muscles attached at various points to the skin and bones of the faces. human.

This is a merit of the mechanical part but also of the computer science, since EVA, thanks to the artificial intelligence system with which it has been equipped, is able to “read” the expressions of emotions and then correspond to them. EVA’s ability to reproduce a wide range of different human facial expressions has been learned through trial and error from watching videos of himself.

The creators of EVA warn that this android is still a laboratory experiment, and that its capacity for non-verbal communication is still a far cry from the complex way in which humans communicate with each other through facial expressions. In any case, it is very likely that in the not too distant future the technology developed for EVA will end up having applications in many types of androids in everyday life that interact with humans. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)