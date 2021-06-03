Android will make it harder for apps to track your activity

Protecting privacy is a key aspect of online security, and more and more people are worrying about what kind of use is made of their data. Therefore, Android promises to include a new configuration which will make it more difficult for applications installed on their mobiles to track users.

According to a report by the Financial Times, Google’s operating system prevent developers from accessing an account’s advertising ID. As long as users have chosen to disable ad personalization, of course.

According to the report, the news has already been reported to developers who publish their Android apps on the Play Store. The new privacy option is expected to be available near the end of the year.

This way, when users turn off ad personalization, Android will stop showing your advertising ID to app creators. Instead you will see a “string of zeros”, preventing developers from accessing the identifier.

Today, as much as people choose not to receive personalized advertisements, developers still have access to their advertising ID. This allows traces between apps, generally related to fraud prevention or to compile statistics. This will no longer be possible with the new settings on Android. Regardless, Google promises to develop an alternative solution for non-advertising uses.

Android wants to achieve the same as Apple in iOS 14.5 with App Tracking Transparency

Photo by Adrien on Unsplash

Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple introduced an option called App Tracking Transparency. Through such utility, iPhone users must give explicit consent to applications so they may or may not track your activity. The setup drew strong criticism from companies like Facebook, but it quickly proved a hit with the public.

The new privacy tools that are incorporated into Android are aimed at walk a similar path. The renewed advertising ID access policy joins other efforts to “make transparent” the handling of the information of the people who depend on Google services on a daily basis. A short time ago, for example, the Play Store added new privacy labels that are similar to those already implemented in the App Store.

Anyway, for the Moutain View it will always be difficult take off the cloak of suspicion that involves how you handle the data you collect across multiple platforms.

