It is a fact that applications are heaviest on any system. You may have noticed this if you have a smartphone on which you install all kinds of software, either to improve your productivity or just have fun. occupying more megabytes or directly gigabytes also implies that download times also increase, and this is something that no user likes. So, to speed up the times or at least leave the app operational as soon as possible, Android works in a way to run apps while they download.

You can use your Android apps before downloading them

Connections to the network are getting faster, allowing file transfers to be done faster. An example is the video that you can see on YouTube that the higher the quality of the network before the frames are loaded while you watch the video in Full HD. However, this only happens in multimedia content, although soon it will also affect the apps you download for Android.

It turns out that the Mountain View company you are working on a way to run the apps while they download. This may sound very strange, since the system is responsible for receiving the data and performing the subsequent installation once you have them all ready. This procedure also has an already assigned name and is Incremental File System.

In essence its function is to ask the server for the most basic data for the application to run. This takes a few seconds, allowing you to have the app operational while the rest is downloaded in the background. This has its pros and cons: the first we have already told you and it is none other than starting to use an app as soon as possible. The second is that since the app is not available in its entirety, some features may not work from the first moment, so you will have to wait to use them yes or yes.

For apps and games from the Play Store

Android has a new app download system, which allows you to use them before they are fully downloaded. This will be true for both applications and games, the latter being the programs that take up the most space on a smartphone. It is true that in the case of video games some have to do a second download, but in this case the system will download the basics to start the game as soon as possible.