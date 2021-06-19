Android will have a new system to find lost or stolen devices similar to Apple’s

Google is working on a new system aimed at making it easier to find lost or stolen devices.

Everything points to what Google is working on a new system that will make it easier for Android users find lost or stolen devices, much more similar to the “Find My” network that Apple offers to users of its iOS and macOS devices.

At least that’s how they have discovered it in XDA after examining the code of the latest version of Google Play Services, where indications of a system that will be supported by the billions of Android devices around the world to facilitate the location of lost devices.

A search network with more than 3,000 million “beacons”

According to the latest data shared by Google, they are already more than 3,000 million active Android devices around the world. 3,000 million devices that, thanks to this new system, could form the largest device location network on the planet, even bigger than what Apple offers with its “Find My” network.

From what has been learned by reading the application code, the text strings indicate that Google’s service would be called “Find my Device”. Today, Google already has an Android app with the same name, previously known as Android Device Manager. However, this app only allows find devices associated with our Google account.

At the moment, not much more is known about this new service, but it is very likely that Google plans to take advantage of the enormous numerical superiority of Android in its favor, thus creating a network of devices that provide information about the location of other terminals, thus facilitating the task of finding smartphones, tablets, smartwatches or even headphones lost or stolen.

It will be necessary to see, yes, if Google incorporates support for technologies like Ultra Wide Band on this new platform, and if users have the option to decide for themselves whether or not they want to participate in the initiative.

