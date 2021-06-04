Android will allow you to avoid being tracked always

Just a few hours ago, the Financial Times assured that Google would implement a major change in its privacy practices. A few hours later, the Internet giant has confirmed that, indeed, will allow Android phone owners to disable advertising ID, a widely used tool for tracking and targeted ads. This is a similar change to the one Apple recently applied on iOS with App Tracking Transparency.

Currently Android users can opt out of receiving personalized ads. While this configuration frees them – in part – from targeted advertising, developers can still access the ad ID. That is, a unique string of characters that identifies the device and is used to execute various analysis and strategies related to ads.

As part of the Google Play services update, the Android Advertising ID will be automatically disabled when a user chooses not to receive personalized ads. Google mentions that when a developer tries to access the identifier, if the user decided to disable it, they will receive “a string of zeros” instead of the actual values.

The main difference between the change driven by Google and Apple’s ATT is that in iOS 14.5 or later, when an application is opened for the first time, users have the ability to “Ask the application not to crawl” or “Allow”. In the case of Android, that popup will not exist, that is, You will not be able to deactivate the advertising ID in a specific app, but the changes will impact all equally.

Android privacy changes will come gradually

Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Google ensures that changes to the advertising ID settings will impact devices running Android 12 as of late 2021. Also, they will expand to other devices that support Google Play in early 2022.

The Android advertising identifier is also used for non-commercial purposes such as fraud prevention. In that sense, Google assures that “it will provide an alternative solution to provide essential support use cases” in July.

The announced measures respond to the growing concern about the personal data of the users. Google said earlier this year that it will stop supporting third-party cookies in its Chrome browser. As for its mobile system, Android 12 is expected to focus heavily on privacy.

Read this too …