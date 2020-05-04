It’s here on the first Monday in May, and with it, as usual, comes the security patch corresponding to this last period, accompanied by the security bulletin that includes the vulnerabilities corrected over the past few weeks.

The May 2020 security update is available for all Google Pixel except 2016 models. However, the Pixel series models are not the first to receive it, since Samsung It had already released the updates with the October security patch a few days ago for some of its terminals. In the coming weeks, devices from other manufacturers should start updating to introduce these security enhancements.

In this case we are not talking about an update of the Pixel Feature Drop type, since it does not introduce functional changes or new features oriented to Pixel series phones. Instead they include security enhancements concrete for this series of terminals. If we stick to the programming set by Google at first, it is expected that the next Feature Drop update will arrive in June, when the new Pixel 4a is already among us officially.

Google Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 receive the May security update

Those who do not want to wait for the OTA to arrive on their mobile phones can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the May patch published by Google. The installation of this file does not entail data loss, since it is an incremental update that does not affect the data stored in the internal memory of the device.

This is the last security patch to arrive before Google releases the first beta version of Android 11, which according to the official calendar of updates to the new version, should be ready sometime this month. In fact, it is likely to be next week when Google will open the Android 11 beta program for all those who decide to test the new version before the release of the final edition, scheduled for this summer.

On the other hand, the security bulletin lists all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed facing the platform. On the other hand, this time they do not include Concrete performance improvements for Pixel phones as it happened in previous updates.

The May 2020 Android security patch It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and it will gradually reach compatible models. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each device, to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the corresponding factory image for terminal:

