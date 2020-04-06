As each first monday of the month, Google just released the Android security bulletin for the new period, and with her April update which begins to hit the Google Pixel series devices.

Like the update for the past few months, this April update comes to all Pixels except the original 2016 models, which in December 2019 received their last official OTA – unless critical gaps appear in the future that must be rectified -, thus ending their support period extended to three years. Thus, the mobiles compatible with this update are the models of the series Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a and Pixel 4, in all of them with versions based on Android 10.

However, the Pixels aren’t the first to receive the update. Since Google offers the source code for the April patch to manufacturers several weeks in advance, Samsung is one of the few firms that has already been able to update some of the phones in its catalog with this patch, including the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note10, as well as some less recent models.

You can now download the April update on your Pixel

Unlike last March’s update, the April patch does not include functional innovations for Pixel series modelsIt is limited to solving problems and introducing improvements in security and operation. This version of the patch will also be the same that will include the third developer version of Android 11, whose deployment, according to the official calendar provided by Google, is scheduled for the middle of this April. This will be the last preview version before the arrival of the beta edition, available sometime in mid-May.

Those who do not want to wait for the OTA to arrive on their mobiles, can proceed to manually install the OTA file corresponding to the April patch published by Google on its website for developers. The owners of the devices from the other manufacturers will have to wait a little longer until brands decide to update their phones.

On the other hand, in the security bulletin]all the vulnerabilities that have been fixed with this update, categorized according to the level of threat they posed facing the platform. In addition, it includes incorporates several Concrete improvements for the Google Pixel family mobiles that do not affect the other Android models on the market.

He April 2020 Android security patch It will be released in the next few hours through OTA gradually, and it will gradually reach compatible models. However, it is already possible download the corresponding update packages for each device, to perform the manual installation either through the OTA file, or through the factory image corresponding to each terminal. He build number corresponds to code QQ2A.200405.005.

