The latest version of the application Stadia for Android devices it allows us to capture images and small video clips from your official remote control, but also gives us clues about the next news that are about to reach Google’s streaming gaming platform.

The source code of Stadia 2.16 reveals us four characteristics very important that they could come, especially one that will expand the compatibility with more devices.

Support with Android TV

The application hides many new text strings that refer to 4K, HDR and 5.1 surround sound switches, and since there are not many phones with 4K screens, the bet is that they refer to Android TV, especially since some chains refer to the word “screen”, as “HDR is not available on your screen”, which seems to refer to an external screen.

Last year Google confirmed that Stadia would come to Android TV throughout 2020. It is also expected that the new successor to the Chromecast Ultra will be based on Android TV, so it will surely come standard with the Stadia application and compatibility with Bluetooth controls.

Share screenshots

Stadia now allows us to capture images and small video clips, but it still does not offer a quick and comfortable option to share them through social networks and messaging applications. Currently the only way is to download all the captures from Google Takeout.

This seems to be changing very soon, as the Stadia Android app is preparing to be able to share the links to our screenshots or directly share the files of the screenshots in a very similar way to Google Photos.

Text chat

Stadia allows us to use voice chat in games and in its party system, but soon we will also be able to talk to our friends through text chat. There are references in the code to the strings “chat”, “chat messages”, “conversation” and “direct messages”.

Mobile Achievement List

Finally, the Stadia application for Android will also allow us to consult the list of achievements of our games, to see those that we have unlocked and those that we have left to achieve.

