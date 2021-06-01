Android TV receives the long-awaited Apple TV application

Those of Cupertino have been quite active this Tuesday. Just a few hours ago we learned that the application of Apple tv it was finally landing on the Nvidia Shield TV. Now we know that it will also do so on Android TV, Google’s platform for smart TVs.

Apple has confirmed the news through the Twitter account of its streaming content service. “Introducing a new member to our broadcast roster. The Apple TV app is now available on Android TV devices“wrote the apple company.

Curiously – and following this game on social networks -, the official account of TLC USA responded to the tweet highlighting some of the stellar content of the platform such as Mythic Quest, The Morning Show and Ted Lasso, which will premiere its second season on June 23.

The celebration of TCL is understood because it is one of the manufacturers that has adopted Android TV in its smart TVs and the Apple TV + catalog will now also be available to its customers, with an active subscription to the service, of course.

Android TV, a growing platform

Philips TV with Android TV

Android TV is also available on a wide variety of other devices on the market. Brands like Sony, Philips, Hiense, have already folded to this platform. It is also included in some Set-top boxes (television decoders) and digital players.

As it is an Android-based platform, users will be able to benefit from features such as control by Google Assistant voice, as well as content playback in Full HD or 4K. Of course, that will depend on the capabilities supported by the TV manufacturer.

If you already want to immerse yourself in the world of Apple TV + on your Android TV, it is necessary to remember that you need an active subscription. The monthly cost is $ 4.99 per month in the United States. In Spain the cost is 4.99 euros per month and in Mexico $ 69 pesos per month. In all cases, you have a free seven-day trial.

One of the highlights of the app Apple TV is that it syncs with your iTunes purchases. That is, if you bought a movie in the past, you can enjoy it on your Android TV at no additional cost. And of course, you will be able to see it in the best possible quality.

