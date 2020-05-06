         Android TV could completely renew its interface and change its name to Google TV

It seems that Google prepares major changes for the platform Android TV. According to leaks, it could rename and completely renew its interface, and that all these changes would be released by the successor to the Chromecast Ultra with included controller.

The last redesign of Android TV came two years ago, after its jump to Android 8 Oreo, and in all this time they have maintained their current interface, so it should not surprise us to see a radical change in its interface in its next version. Android TV 11 ?.

Content-centric interface

Amazon Fire TV: interface

According to the leaks, the next Android TV interface could more emphasis on series, movies and video games (integration with Stadia) betting on an interface more similar to that of Amazon Fire TV.

In that new interface it seems that sand will integrate much better with third party content to display its contents, recommendations and news on the screen without having to open its applications, directly from the main menu. Google would be working with the main providers for this integration.

Goodbye Android TV, hello Google TV?

Another important change could be found in the name Google’s operating system for televisions. It seems that it would return to its origins. If the rumor that the Google TV brand could be replaced by Android TV came out seven years ago, now it is the other way around. The Android TV brand could be replaced by Google TV.

According to leaks, Google TV It might come back to life, but it’s unclear whether it would be the name of the operating system or the name of the company’s next HDMI dongle.

Google could charge the Android TV brand so that consumers don’t confuse it with the so-called Android TV Box. Many people say they have an Android TV at home and what they have is a multimedia hard drive with an Android version, but with the official version of Android TV.

Another novelty is that with the new version of Android TV, or Google TV, the company would have lowered hardware requirements so that it is cheaper to manufacture compatible televisions and devices, in order to compete in requirements with its rival Roku.

Track | 9to5Google

