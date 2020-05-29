With Android 11 just around the corner, the official Android app development tool is not far behind. After earlier versions focused more on stability and performance, Android Studio version 4.0 includes new tools and improves existing ones that will make life a little easier for Android application developers.

Android Studio 4.0 highlights the new animation editor, in addition to the useful layout validator to see how the design of an application looks in different configurations. As it could not be otherwise, the update is complemented by innumerable internal improvements and updated support for different technologies.

Animation editor

Creating animations taking advantage of the MotionLayout API will not require you to write cryptic XML files, but Android Studio 4.0 adds a new visual tool for it. Its name is Motion Editor and it will appear as a visual editor for MotionLayout.

With this editor you can generate animations that take into account transitions, constraint changes, and other attributes, in addition to seeing the result in real time from the editor itself. You will, however, need to import ConstraintLayout 2.0.0.beta3 or higher in order to convert a ConstraintLayout into a MotionLayout automatically and start using the new editor.

Best Layout Inspector

Along the same lines of improving the visual editors, the new Layout Inspector allows you to debug the application interface, showing a 3D visual representation of all anity layers in real time.

This tool is available in View> Windows Tool> Layout Inspector. When testing your application on a device with API 29 or higher, this layout inspector shows more complete information about the view hierarchy and its attributes.

Layout validator

We continue with the layouts to find another useful tool: the validator of layouts. Basically it’s a preview about how the application interface looks in different configurations.

As standard, Android Studio 4.0 allows you to preview an interface in the different Pixel phones, in different accessibility settings for users with vision problems and with different font sizes.

CPU Profiler improvements

The CPU Profiler includes some of the most requested improvements by the developer community. Recordings of CPU usage are included separate from the main timeline and get togheter to be easier to analyze.

It is now possible to see all the activity of a thread in the Thread Activity timeline, with keyboard shortcuts to move through information more quickly. The interface of the events are now in different colors to better differentiate them.

Other changes

Of course, the changes don’t end here, but include other internal changes, component updates, and support enhancements. These are other news built-in Android Studio 4.0.

R8 rule improvements– Smart editor features like syntax highlighting, code completion, and code checking are added in the R8 rule editor.

Performance improvements: Enhancements from IntelliJ IDEA 2019.3 to 2019.3.3 are included.

Kotlin Live Templates: Android Studio includes support for Android live templates in Kotlin.

Clangd support for C ++: C ++ programming in Android Studio is now analyzed by Clangd.

Android 4.0.0 Graddle Plugin: Adds support for the Java 8 language regardless of the minimum API level of the application. It is also possible to disable specific functions such as data binding or view binding in a project to improve performance.

Kotlin scripting support: Android Studio 4.0 adds support for Kotlin scripts in KTS format

As always, you can update Android Studio directly from the application in Help> Check for Updates, in addition to being able download the latest version from its website, available for Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS.

