Two years ago, Google stopped updating android statistics, those that did not show how the cake is distributed among the different versions of the system, and that generally left a fragmentation chart. Well, Android statistics have a home again, but not under the roof of the Internet giant.

They tell it in 9to5Google: with the loss of official updates, Google sent developers interested – not the general public, much less the press – in knowing the Android statistics to the Google Play console, to determine what System versions supported their applications. Thus, they have no choice but to make a page like the one of yesteryear in which to publish both the monthly and historical estimates.

As they explain in 9to5Google, to create their web application they have used Android Studio, the official programming environment, as well as various data sources, and they promise to keep the information updated from now on. “Now you can easily see how each version of Android enters and leaves the charts, and long for the old days when the latest version of Android could have more than 30% of the world market share,” they point out.

Still, they remember that the Android statistics they offer are not entirely reliable since “there is a lot of variety of Android devices beyond the phones, of which not all must be updated frequently, but they still connect to the Play Store and therefore count for distribution data.”

Android Statistics

What does the data say, you wonder? That said, redundancy is worth: fragmentation. This would be the table with the information updated to April 2020:

Android 9.0 (Pie): 31.30%

Android 8.0 and 8.1 (Oreo): 7.30% and 14%, together 21.30%

Android 7.0 and 7.1 (Nougat): 7.50% and 5.40%, together 12.90%

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow): 11.20%

Android 10: 8.20%

Android 5.0 and 5.1 (Lollipop): 1.80% and 7.40%, together 9.20%

And so on until the cake is complete with the remains. To see everything in more detail, the page is AndroidDistribution.io.

Now, as indicated in 9to5Google, these statistics are not reliable because they do not distinguish between devices, and as is evident it is not the same importance that a mobile terminal is updated than a boxtv. To get closer to reality, they recommend “looking at the statistics of the Android devices that visit a certain popular website, or again, the distribution information of their own application in the Play Console.”

That is exactly what we did a few months ago, before the latest version of the system came out: we went to the Android statistics that annually shows one of the most visited sites in the world and the data repeated the same thing: fragmentation. Not as uneven as the one we see now, but equally worrisome. And it is that an Android phone without updating is a risk … and most of humanity is in those.