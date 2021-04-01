Android privacy improves thanks to new Google measures

Google take a step for privacy in Android. The new policy of the Play Store will prevent, from May 5, that developers have access to the list of applications installed on the device. However, there will be temporary exceptions for banking apps and digital wallets.

Every time you install an app you grant a series of permissions that, in general, are necessary for its correct operation. For example, you provide access to your photos and contacts. However, without a warning notification, you also let the developers know what other apps you have installed on your phone.

Knowing which applications users have installed can be very valuable to developers. Is information can be used for various purposes ranging from improving apps to sell it to data analytics companies.

Regardless of the destination of this data, it is a blow to privacy in Android. Google has recognized that these are “sensitive or high risk permissions” and has wanted to end the problem with a restriction.

In that sense, as of May 5, all applications that use the API level 30, for devices Android 11 or higher, they will not be able to access the QUERY_ALL_PACKAGES permission, which provides access to the list of all installed apps.

Privacy on Android has exceptions

Applications like antivirus, file managers and web browsers will be able to access this permission, but in favor of privacy on Android it will not be so easy. Developers will need to justify “why a less intrusive method is invalid”.

Other applications like digital and bank wallets will have a temporary permit. This will be awarded solely so that they can “get broad visibility of installed applications for security purposes only.”

Google promises to be strict with its new policies to strengthen privacy on Android. They further state that developers who do not comply and are outside the scope of exceptions could be penalized, probably temporarily suspending downloads in the Play Store.

As if this were not enough, if a developer makes changes to the permissions of their Android application, they must declare them. If you don’t, your application could also be suspended and even your developer account canceled.

