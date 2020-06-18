Free, easy to use and with multiple functions to edit photos, these are the apps that we recommend in this article.

Mobile photo editors have grown enormously in recent years, making it possible to carry out a very complete editing process without turning on the computer. This is how we will show you in this article, in which we recommend The 7 best apps to edit photos on your Android.

Each of these image editing apps has different characteristics: there are some dedicated to professional editing and others with simpler functions ideal for faster editing. Look for one type of editing or another, when choosing a photo editor for your Android you must take into account a number of aspects.

What do we demand of a photo editor?

Not all of us use photo editors in the same way, there are some who are looking for a tool for a more professional retouching and others who are looking for something more « amateur ». However, all publishers must have one thing in common: that they be easy to use, free and compatible with a large majority of Android phones and tablets.

Also, the apps to edit photos must be optimized to ensure smooth operation on your device. It goes without saying that the more functions the editor offers you, the more benefit you can get from the retouching process of the images. On the other hand, there are functions that tip the balance towards some editors or others, such as the possibility of edit photos in RAW format.

This is a characteristic feature of the most professional photo editing apps. However, there are also good editors who base their value on having a wide variety of filters with which to modify your images. We we recommend you try the different options that we give you below, because this is how you can find the photo editing app that best suits your needs.

Android photo editing apps: the 7 best editors

There are many apps dedicated to photo editing in the Google Play Store. To make the selection, we have based ourselves on the different types of users we were talking about at the beginning: those who are looking for something more professional and those who want simple and fast editing. Let’s start!

Adobe lightroom

To talk about photo editing is to talk about the Adobe interface. Photoshop Lightroom is currently the best photo editor on PC, and its mobile version tries to follow in its footsteps. It is a complete photo editor for Android, which It stands out for its immersive mode, its integration with the PC interface, and for providing us with a “fully Adobe” experience.

Lightroom CC allows you to edit classic photography parameters, adding some extra options. Tone division, lens correction, work folders within the app itself. It is designed to edit photos more professionally on Android, and being so integrated with the PC version, photos are synchronized automatically, as long as you have your Adobe accounts paid and linked.

It is not the first time that we recommend this app, we already did it by giving you several reasons why you should use Adobe Lightroom to edit photos on Android. One of the most important is that it has support for RAW, allowing you to both take and edit photos in this format.

Snapseed

From the hand of Google comes Snapseed, which we subjected to a comparison with Adobe Lightroom. Without a doubt it is one of the best apps to edit photos on Android, focused more on quick but professional retouching of images. In addition, it stands out for the simplicity of its use, which makes it a tool ideal if you are inexperienced in this edition.

Snapseed allows us to work horizontally and vertically, the menus are extremely simple, and with adding some intensity, contrast and playing with the tones, the photos are already spectacular. Furthermore, it gives the option to develop photos in RAW format to later edit them, making it one of the best apps to get the most out of RAW photos.

Snapseed also allows us to play with the tone curve of photography, something that most experts will undoubtedly appreciate, and that few applications allow. Definitely, a free, complete and quality photo editor, that will make your photographs a work of art.

Adobe photoshop express

Another of the Photoshop apps available for Android is Photoshop Express, which allows a Quick and easy editing of photos without sacrificing true professional features. As you can imagine being an Adobe app, it is a very complete tool that also allows you to reveal photos in RAW format.

Thanks to its intuitive interface, you do not require extensive photography knowledge to use it. You can use Auto Adjust to correct crooked images, modify color, focus on specific elements, use blemish remover to correct some details or create quality collages.

These are just some of the functions of the application, but it has many more. In short, Adobe Photoshop Express has everything you could expect from the mobile version of this great Adobe photo editor.

VSCO

Although photography enthusiasts do not usually recommend applying filters to images, it being better to manually edit the parameters, with VSCO things change. This editor, which also has support for photos in RAW format, has the best catalog of filters you can put on your photos, with the possibility of regulating the level of intensity with which they are applied.

It has a quite powerful photo editor, with which we can adjust the classic parameters of the app. If you subscribe to the editing platform, you can use over 200 presets to modify the look of your captures. Besides, it works as a social network, where you can share your photos with other users. An app that has been in the market for years, and that from the beginning managed to position itself in the top of photographic editors.

Free, easy to use and with a wide variety of filters to edit your images just by applying them, VSCO is one of the best publishers that you can use right now on your Android.

Prism

More than 50 million downloads accumulate in Google Play Store Prisma, a free photo editor for Android. Its strong point is artistic filters that you can apply to your images to turn them into authentic works of art. It will be difficult for you to choose, since its catalog consists of more than 300 different filters. In addition, every day Prisma launches a new filter that is added to its offer.

After applying the style you like the most, you can continue retouching your photos with tools such as exposure, contrast, brightness, etc. Like VSCO, Prisma also stands out for the global community it has created, With millions of users who share their photographic creations and wait for you to publish yours too.

Pixlr

Whether you are a photography professional or not, Pixlr is a good editor that you can use to modify and improve your captures. The extensive tools of the app, such as automatic correction, merging of multiple layers or applying styles, make it one of the most complete in its category. If you control photography, you can enhance images via Pixlr presets or more advanced functions like creating skins.

If, on the other hand, you want a simple and fast edition, you can resort to the dozens of filters that the app has. After the passage of Pixlr through our analysis table, we specify that it is not an editor as advanced as Lightroom or Snapseed, although it is a very good option if you are looking for a “multipurpose” photo editor in which to carry out different creations without the need to download other apps.

Photo Lab

If you are looking for a photo editor with a more artistic or fun approach, We present to you Photo Lab, a free download app for your Android mobile or tablet. It has more than 800 filters, frames, effects and photomontages to produce artistic works from your images. For example, you can match your face with that of an animal to create a striking photomontage.

With Photo Lab you can make collages with many images, become the cover of a famous magazine or share a photo with your “celebrity” favorite. In short, Photo Lab is a free photo editor, easy to use and with a wide catalog of tools to get the most fun out of editing.

