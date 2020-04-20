Apple introduced a few days ago its new device, the iPhone SE. We talk about a small smartphone with a 4.7-inch screen, the powerful A13 Bionic and a single 12 megapixel rear camera. Its design is practically identical to that of the iPhone 8, with a screen that would have improved but that maintains some frames not typical of the year 2020. The first iPhone SE has already differentiated itself for being a smaller alternative to the Apple flagship – at that time the iPhone 6 – and this new device comes with very similar strengths.

The iPhone SE 2020 did not take long to open all kinds of debates and questions, one of them leads us directly to this article, What options do I have on Android if I want a screen as small as that of the new iPhone? These are the (few) smartphones you can buy if you are looking for a really small Android mobile. All with a maximum age of 1 year and a half. Among them one of the Redmi smartphones, also one of the most curious Samsung mobiles.

Redmi Go

This Redmi Go arrives with a 5-inch IPS screen and a plastic construction. We talk about a device Android Gothat is, it has a simpler version of Google’s operating system, prepared to perform with the most modest specifications.

Your brain is the Snapdragon 425, one of the most modest chips in the company, but which is still sufficient for day-to-day tasks. We also find 1 GB of RAM, a 8 megapixel rear camera and a battery of 3,000 mAh. As you can see, we are talking about a device that has been designed to cost as little as possible.

Screen: 5-inch IPS, HD resolution and 294 DPI

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

RAM: 1 GB

Cameras: 8 megapixel rear camera | 8 megapixel front camera

Drums: 3,000 mAh

Ulefone Armor X7

The Ulefone device is a terminal rough, designed to withstand all kinds of inclement weather, shocks and falls. Therefore, it has a quite particular design. We met with a 5-inch IPS panel with HD resolution, like the previous device.

Inside one of the MediaTek processors, in this case the Helium A20. You can find it in a single version of 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal memory, but you will have the possibility to expand its storage. This Ulefone Armor X7 also features a 13 megapixel rear camera and a 4,000 mAh battery.

Screen: 5-inch IPS, HD resolution and 294 DPI

Processor: MediaTek Helio A20

RAM: 2 GB

Cameras: 13 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 4,000 mAh

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s

The Samsung terminal also has a 5-inch IPS panel with HD resolution. We speak, again, of a terminal rough, with a body covered with protections. Further, It comes with 3 physical buttons on its front, something that we haven’t seen on an Android smartphone for a long time.

Under its chassis, the Exynos 7885 manufactured by the Korean firm, which comes with a single model of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Samsung’s smartphone also features a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 2,800 mAh battery.

Screen: 5-inch IPS, HD resolution and 294 DPI

Processor: Exynos 7885

RAM: 3GB

Cameras: 16 megapixel rear camera | 5 megapixel front camera

Drums: 2,800 mAh

Small phones: increasingly difficult to find

Android smartphones with screens below 5.5 inches are rare. We have been able to find these 3 devices with 5-inch panels, which is the closest thing to the 4.7-inch iPhone SE. However, as you can see, They are very particular terminals, with modest specifications.

It is also true that Android manufacturers have managed to make the most of the front of their devices, so a 6-inch terminal – a few years ago it was huge – can be really compact. In my opinion, if you are looking for a small and powerful Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S10e still a great buy.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Specifications

Dimensions 142.2 x 69.9 x 7.9 mm, weight 150 grams

Display 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED without curve, 19: 9 aspect ratio, HDR +

Resolution and density Full HD +. 19: 9



ProcessorExynos 9820

RAM6 / 8 GB

One Pie UI based on Android Pie 9.0

Storage 64 or 128 GB expandable by microSD cards up to 512 GB

CamerasRear Dual 12 MP f / 1.5 with Dual Pixel OIS + 16 MP f / 2.2 ultrawide.

Frontal 10 MP f / 1.9 + 8 MP f / 2.2 with Live Focus and Dual Pixel AF UHD Selfie

3.100mAh battery with fast charge, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging (Wireless PowerShare)

Others Side fingerprint reader, 2D face unlock, AR Emojis, Super Slow Mo, camera with scene optimizer, AKG headphones, AKG speakers, Dolby Atmos, IP68 protection

The smallest of the Galaxy S10 arrives with a 5.8-inch AMOLED screen and Full HD + resolution. Although it borders on 6 inches, its front is very well used. We talk about a device 14.2 centimeters tall and a width of almost 7 centimeters. The iPhone SE reaches the 13.8 centimeters tall, a small difference if we consider that the Samsung screen is 1.1 inches larger.

It doesn’t lack power, the Exynos 9820 is still a very solvent processor, and has versions of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM. On its back, a double camera formed by a 12 megapixel main sensor and a wide angle 16 megapixel. The Samsung Galaxy S10e also enjoys a 3,100 mAh battery with fast and wireless charging, IP68 and other high-end add-ons.

