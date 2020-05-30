How many times have you not struggled to find your network key to give it to a friend who is in your house? Well, stop fighting, and follow this trick that will help you share your internet network as many times as you want. Read: Will you buy a cheap cell phone? Check these tips

The trick is done with your cell phone with Android 10, and it is very easy to do it to avoid wasting time looking for the password in your modem and move everything to find it.

Wi-Fi QR code.

Now it will be enough to open your cell phone and tell your friend or family member to scan the QR code so that it connects immediately to your WiFi.

To activate this QR code to share your internet network you must follow these steps:

Unlock your cell phone and enter System Settings, and then the Wi-Fi and networks section.

Tap where it says Wi-Fi

You select the configuration of your network and then you select to share, you verify your identity with your fingerprint and you will be able to access the QR code of your Wi-Fi.

And you select to share.





In order for your friend to scan the QR code, he must follow the same steps and in adding network, he must touch the QR code icon on the right side, the camera will be activated and he can scan your QR code where the data of your network is .

It will be so easy to connect to your network with the QR code, and if you want to avoid all these steps every time someone asks you for the password of your internet modem, you can print or take screenshots of the QR code and just show it so that scan it.

With this Android trick you can also check the passwords of any network you have saved, you just have to go to the saved networks section in the Wi-Fi section, select the one that interests you and then share by QR code, and so you can know their password.

