In India, Xiaomi today launched a multitude of products, including the Mi 10 5G, the compact outdoor speaker with water resistance and the Mi True Wireless 2. All have been unveiled this year, but the company has also announced the Mi Box 4K. , that if you have a Mi Box S already in your house, it will be very familiar to you. Therefore, the expected has not been presented today My TV Stick.

Mi Box 4K: same as Mi Box S

And is that the Mi Box 4K released in India is 99% identical to the Mi Box S that is sold in Spain. They have the same dimensions (9.5 x 9.5 x 1.67 cm), weight of 148 g, 4K resolution compatible with HDR, processor with cores Cortex-A53 Quad Core 64-bit 2.0 GHz (Amlogic S905L, or S905X-H, 28nm), Mali-450 GPU, 2GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 8GB of internal memory. In addition, it has WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and in the sound section it is compatible with Dolby and DTS. This power is enough to decode even 4K content without performance problems, and that’s probably why Xiaomi has decided not to renew the included processor, which has been on the market since 2016. Hopefully we will soon see a Mi Box with the 12nm Amlogic T962 that They include their latest Smart TVs, which can even play 8K content.

The only basic changes are found in the version of Android that includes by default, since the Mi Box S was released with Android TV 8.0, but in January it updated to 9.0, which is the version that includes the Mi Box 4K as standard. In addition, the port HDMI It has been updated, and changes from 2.0a to 2.0b. This change may also have been a software issue as 2.0a compliant devices can be upgraded to 2.0b. At the data level it also has a Data Saver mode to consume three times less bandwidth.

It costs 42 euros in India

Another small change introduced is in the button of the voice assistant, where the Spanish version has a microphone with Google colors. Now, they have directly put in the command the icon of the Google Assistant. The rest of the buttons remain identical. In addition, it includes compatibility with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube or Disney +, and it has Chromecast integrated. With this device we can turn any television into a smart one, in addition to being able to enjoy more than 5,000 apps from Android TV.

The Mi Box S was originally launched in 2018, but none were sold in India yet. The price it will have in the country is 3,499 rupees, some 43 euros to change. It will be on sale in the country from May 11, and it is important that you do not buy this version as it may not be compatible with some apps that we use in Spain. In our country the price of the Mi Box S is 59.99 euros, although right now on Amazon it is out of stock since the beginning of the confinement.