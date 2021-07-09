Android Jelly Bean will run out of support for Google Play Services very soon | Technology

Support for Google Play Services will disappear from Android Jelly, Google has communicated this in a post on its official blog.

The natural cycle of technology is fulfilled once again. Android Jelly Bean will run out of support for one of Android’s core services. This version of Google’s mobile operating system appeared in 2012It lasted a year and is no longer present in almost any Android terminal.

The latest data shared by Google reports that Android Jelly Bean has a presence of less than 1% on Android smartphones. This and other reasons is what has led Google to decide to remove support for Google Play Services.

It sounds dramatic and, deep down, it is. By losing support for Google Play Services all added features that do not depend on the Android version will not reach Android Jelly Bean. The problem is that this version of Android does not have the minimum API to support Google Play Services.

On the Google blog they comment that the minimum currently to have access to these services is API 19. Jelly Bean lasted a year, but was updated three times as far as API is concerned. It started in version 16 and reached API 18. Come on, it was on the verge of continuing to have this support.

What does it mean for the user to lose this support? The most drastic thing is that new versions of Google Services will not reach the mobile device with Jelly Bean. The applications will work until they need a new version of these services and it will be at that time that the device cannot make them work, as it will not have the necessary update.

The date that Google has marked in the calendars for the end of the support of Google Play Services in Android Jelly Bean is in August of this year. In less than a month terminals with almost no functionalities, they will be even more useless.