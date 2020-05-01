The average user dreams of having at least a high-end device in his pocket. Everyone wants the best, but companies have given the simplest users the opportunity to have a good mobile at a good price. Of course, its benefits are not a big deal, but they are defended thanks to the help of software prepared for these situations, such as Android GO. The firm has realized that this system was missing something and today finally Android GO will have its own Camera app.

Good photos with the basics

If Google has taught us anything with its phones, it is that with little hardware you can do wonders thanks to software. Maybe not so much, but you can get the best out of the phone with the help of the most advanced programs. The firm has wanted to overcome, but in this case not with a high-end product, but one oriented to devices with fewer resources that use Android GO.

You may not know it, but this version of the operating system all original Google applications take up as little space as possible. Today finally, with the arrival of Nokia 1.3, the new camera application called GO camera. This new application gathers all the best of the image capture software in a small space and squeezing all its performance.

The application will have available all the classic shooting modes with the typical photo and the characteristic video. However, there is an additional feature which is the portrait mode that has become so famous on all phones. As you know, in this mode the camera is able to recognize a person and blur the rest of the shot to emphasize the presence of the person. You just have to select the portrait mode, focus on the person, press the center button to take the photo and in a moment you will get a perfect portrait photo.

On Android 10 GO edition

Well, in the same way that we saw it with the first Google Pixel, this function will be present in the smallest phones, as long as they meet the requirements to move Android 10 GO Edition. This is achieved by having nothing more than 1 GB of RAM or less, which is not much to move most current applications given its weight and demand.