The coronavirus has forced us to confine ourselves at home, which gives us more time to spend with the family. Fortunately, there are plenty of activities that can be done as a group, such as watching those Netflix series great for quarantine. Between series and series there is also time to play And no, you don’t need a state-of-the-art game console to do it.

Your Android mobile is the only tool you need to have fun thanks to these 33 games to play with the family. Grab paper and pencil, because you are going to discover the best Android games for families to enjoy during confinement, both paid and free. Action, adventure, table, sports, educational … There are something for all tastes. Let’s get to know them!

Sea Battle 2 (Sink Fleet)

We start with a classic that you can never miss to have fun with your family. In this Sea Battle 2, an updated version of Sink the Fleet, you must guess where your rivals have placed their ships. The first to sink the enemy fleet will win. In addition to respecting the classic rules of the game, Sea Battle 2 includes new features such as the possibility of rising from sailor to admiral and becoming the hero of your port city.

Price: Free.

Galaxy Bowling

With this of the confinement you can not leave home to go bowling with your family. However, that does not matter, since you can download this Galaxy Bowling for free with which you can continue the challenge between you to see who is better bowling. Thanks to its 4-player mode, the bowling alley is now on your mobile.

Price: Free.

OK Golf

In addition to apps for exercising at home, there are other apps with which you can enjoy your favorite sports without going outside. For example, with this OK Golf, you can perfect your technique and face your family thanks to its multiplayer mode. Who is the best golfer of all? Time to find out.

Price: Free.

Mini Metro

One of the most original games that you can play as a family is this Mini Metro, in which the objective is designing the metro network of a growing city. You have to modify it as new stations open, and all this making it always efficient. In short, a game to demonstrate who is capable of creating the best metro network of all.

Price: 1.19 euros.

Traffix

Traffix, a game recommended by our colleague Christian Collado in the Andro4all leisure guide to pass quarantine, consists of regulate the traffic of a city by controlling the color of traffic lights. Download Traffix and play with the family to discover who is capable of establishing peace on the streets by preventing vehicles from colliding with each other.

Price: 2.39 euros.

Taxi Game 2

Time to get behind the wheel with this driving game in which you will have to develop your skills as taxi drivers. Driving in this chaotic city is not easy, so you will have to take passengers to their destinations avoiding cars and pedestrians that appear. In addition, this Taxi Game 2 includes a racing mode with which you can compete to see who is the best driver.

Price: Free.

This War of Mine

In this war survival game, you have to control a group of civilians trying to stay alive in a city devastated by bombs. Although it is not a fun game as such, This War of Mine is necessary for know with your relatives the catastrophic consequences of a war.

Price: 11.99 euros.

Dog Hotel Premium

You love animals? With Dog Hotel Premium you and your family can run a hotel for dogs where you have to take care of the canines to make them happy at the hands of their owners. Feeding, bathing and training them are just some of the activities that you will have to do with them. Be careful, because not all dogs are the same, each one needs different care to be in good shape.

Price: 16.99 euros.

Dance School Tales

Dancing is the main protagonist of this game that you can share with your children. In the, you will control a dancer who dreams of becoming a star. To do this, he enters a dance school where he will have to give everything to master styles such as ballet, hip hop, jazz and Latin dance. Go slowly in school, make the best decisions and help the dancer to fulfill her dreams.

Price: Free.

Star Wars ™: KOTOR

If you are one of those who watch Star Wars a family a thousand times, you can enjoy this game based on the history of the most popular distant galaxy. The main character is the last hope of the Jedi Order, but Will he be able to master the power of the Force to save the Republic? Or will he become a villain? You will be in charge of determining his future by controlling the character and helping him use the Force.

Price: 10.99 euros.

Catán Classic

Catán Classic is one of the best board games for Android phones or tablets. Based on the classic The Settlers of Catán, in this game you and your relatives will have to build your own cities and trade routes until you become the true rulers of all lands. Before that, you will have to agree when doing business to trade the land.

Price: 5.49 euros.

My bakery empire

Lizzie wants to open her own bakery and you have to help her fulfill her dream. Play with your family to bake desserts and make delicious smoothies so that the protagonist can open her patisseries around the world. In addition to entertaining yourself, you’ll be able to pick up ideas to prepare those desserts in real life and take even more advantage of confinement.

Price: Free.

Parcheesi Star

Parcheesi is the ideal game to play with the family. Pick a color, roll the dice, and start a game that won’t end until one of you wins. Yes, be careful with the tension that is experienced in some parts of the parcheesi, than ending some family relationships. By the way, if the mobile screen is too small, this game is also suitable for tablets.

Price: Gratuitous.

Monopoly

Monopoly is that strategy game with which you can spend hours and hours playing with your family members. Having a good business plan is key to have more properties in the city than your rivals and thus be the winner of the game. This Monopoly mobile adaptation has a multiplayer mode ideal for family play.

Price: 4.49 euros.

Find the differences

Little new information can we provide about this classic game in which the objective is find the differences between one image and another. Who is the family member who has the best eye for differences? Start a game to find out. This game in question has 750 levels, so you can play non-stop until you get bored. BTW, there are pictures so much for children and adults.

Price: Free.

Bloons TD 6

This family-friendly strategy game consists of design the best defense towers with monkeys of different kinds. You must know the characteristics of each one in order to create the best possible tower. Once designed, you must defeat all the bloons that cross your path.

Price: 4.99 euros.

Fashion DIY Genius

If you share a passion for fashion with any of your family, with this game you can work together to create DIY-style clothing design projects (do it yourself). Take the old clothes and give it a new look and turn the main character into a true fashion star.

Price: Gratuitous.

Farming Simulator

We totally changed the third to enter the world of agriculture and livestock with Farming Simulator, a game that you can share with your family if you like this area. The objective of the game is harvest crops, care for animals and sell your products in the market to become the best farmer in Farming Simulator.

Price: 6.49 euros.

Monument Valley 2

One of the most beautiful games to share with the family is Monument Valley 2, where you will have to guide a mother and her daughter in an original world full of puzzles that you will have to solve together It is a visually appealing work that manages to catch you even more with a soundtrack composed specifically for the game.

Price: 5.49 euros.

Bridge Constructor

It’s time to learn to build bridges over valleys, rivers and canals as a family. Bridge Constructor has 40 levels in which you will have to demonstrate that you know build a bridge that then resist the passage of thousands of cars, trucks and even tanker trucks. You have to control both the material and the budget that you have at your disposal. Who is the best in the family building bridges?

Price: 1.39 euros.

Sonic the Hedgehog ™ Classic

Relive with your children the mythical games with the hedgehog Sonic Thanks to this mobile adaptation in which there is no lack of rings, jumps and the evil Dr. Eggman. You can also play with the characters Tails and Knuckles and take advantage of their abilities to fly, climb and glide through the different levels.

Price: Free.

DUAL!

As its name reflects, it is a game for two people that works via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Each player must use your mobile to shoot the rival while trying to dodge his bullets tilting the mobile to the sides. In addition, you can play Defend mode together, in which you will have to work together to defend against other attackers.

Price: Free.

Reporter

Family games can also be scary, like this Reporter who they advise to play in the dark, with headphones and, of course, always accompanied. This game puts you in the shoes of a journalist who must search for the truth after a series of strange events that happen in a city. In Reporter there is no shortage of scares or terrifying creatures nor the chases in the dark. Are you ready to be afraid?

Price: 0.59 euros.

The House of Da Vinci

The Da Vinci House is the place where you should go with your family to solve mechanical puzzles, find lost objects, escape from rooms in true “Escape rooms” style and, ultimately, discover what is behind your master, Leonardo Da Vinci. If you want to relive the Renaissance while working your mind with mind games and puzzles, The Da Vinci House is the title you are looking for.

Price: 5.49 euros.

Mars: Mars

The time has come to put confinement aside (for just a little while) and travel as a family to a very, very distant place. Specific, you can travel together to the red planet, Mars, with this game called Mars: Mars. You can get on the jet packs and explore distant lands that will easily catch you thanks to minimalist and mesmerizing graphics.

Price: Free.

Suzy Cube

We go to adventure games with this title with which you can see who can last the longest controlling Suzy Cube while jumping from platform to platform without falling into the void. The game has more than 40 levels full of secrets that you will have to discover little by little. If you want to compete a little between jump and jump, Suzy Cube is a good option.

Price: 4.49 euros.

Pinball

This mythical game, which many of us used in old versions of Windows when we were bored, can also be play as a family if you organize a championship to see who is the best. Specifically, this Pinball for your mobile or tablet is interesting because it maintains the characteristics of the traditional game while betting on different board styles.

Price: Free.

Vertical Adventure: Jump, Die, Retry

Vertical Adventure is an arcade game designed specifically for mobile, so it is played vertically and with one finger, without virtual buttons. At each level, you must control a species of worm so that Advance across the screen collecting targets without colliding with enemies. Vertical Adventure is a skill game that you can download to compete with your family.

Price: Free.

RISK: Global Domination

This popular board game also has its adaptation for Android phones and tablets. Choose a team and face your family to defend your territories on the board and destroy them, your great enemies. The mission is clear: dominate the world. If you have never played Risk, you can start at the beginner level and level up.

Price: Gratuitous.

Hidden Folks

How do you go about finding objects and characters in images? That’s what Hidden Folks is about, where you will have to dig deep into dozens of hand-drawn landscapes until find out where all the targets are listed. For this you will have to interact with the drawing itself, for example, opening doors, cutting down trees, moving some objects, etc. By the way, if the game is complicated, you can always make use of the tracks.

Price:Free.

Bored button

If you can no longer confine yourself and do not know what to do to entertain yourself, we offer you Bored Button, a curious game that aims to end boredom. You just have to press the button on the screen to start one game after another. If you especially like any of them, you can save it as a favorite to play it on other occasions.

Price: Free.

Children’s doctor: dentist

You can also take advantage of family time to teach the little ones the importance of dental hygiene. This original animal dentist gives children the opportunity to dental treatment for little hippos, lions or monkeys while learning how to care for their own teeth.

Price: Free.

Moto X3M Bike Race Game

We finish with a racing game, in this case of motorcycles, with which you can also compete as a family. Who is the best driver of all? It’s time to put on your helmet, get a good grip on the handlebars and accelerate while avoiding all obstacles that appear along the way. Whoever reaches the finish line fastest will have won the Moto X3M Bike Race Game family trophy.

Price: Free.

Follow Andro4all