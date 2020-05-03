Distractions behind the wheel can come from more sources than you can imagine. The important thing is to focus on the road to avoid them, but having your eyes on the mobile is sometimes almost impossible and sometimes even risky. If you are waiting for an important email or someone replies to an app message, you may be eager to see it, but if you use Android Auto will have the option to mute notifications.

No notifications until you get out of the car

Android Auto is a great tool for those who want to use their mobile while in the car. The app only focuses on giving the user control of certain important programs such as the phone, Maps or Spotify to play music. But it also gives you the latest news of what happens on the phone, such as the latest messages you have received either by SMS or by some messaging application such as WhatsApp.

The latter are the ones that generate the most alerts on your mobile, something that can be a downfall while driving. For that reason, Android Auto lets you mute notifications until you remove the link between car and smartphone. It is true that only a small card appears with the basics: photo of the application, contact or group, the name and number of messages sent to it. You can ask Google Assistant to read them aloud to you, but if you don’t want to or find out, you can use this new function of the app that will arrive in your version 5.5.5000224.

To activate it you will have to use the application from your mobile phone and without connecting it to the car. In the general settings you will find a small switch with which you can choose whether the incoming notifications jump on the screen with an audible warning or if, on the contrary, they are all silenced and you will know nothing of what is happening in the world until you take the keys off the Contact.

The reception of messages may or may not be continuous, that depends on the contacts, but there is a way to mute those who want to contact you if you do not have this function activated on your Android Auto yet. It turns out that the notifications of WhatsApp messages will appear on the main screen you will have the option to send a predesigned message informing that you are in the car, so they will understand that you do not answer at the moment, however important it is.