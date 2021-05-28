Android Auto returns to the past with an application that will bring great memories to many drivers | Technology

If you are a veteran driver, pay attention because the maps and navigation app that has just arrived on Android Auto is sure to bring you great memories.

TomTom is one of the most popular and veteran location technology companies. The Amsterdam-based company launched its first generation of satellite navigation devices on the market in 2004, and both its maps and technology are widely recognized both in the industry and by users.

With the popularization of smartphones, the corporation launched TomTom GO, your own mobile GPS navigation application to stand up to Google Maps. Now, TomTom GO Navigation has just landed on Android Auto, so if you are a veteran driver it is sure to bring back great memories.

TomTom GO Navigation is available to download on Google Play and it is a navigation app with multiple functionalities. He offers you Downloadable maps for offline navigation, accurate traffic information and speed camera alerts updated in real time. You also have at your disposal detailed 3D maps that can be easily downloaded.

The application has maps of more than 150 countries and provides weekly updates to include the latest developments that may have occurred, such as blocked streets or new speed limits. It also has information on points of interest, shows you the possible alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and tells you which is your driving lane and which exit to take so you don’t get lost.

Of course, unlike Google Maps or Waze, TomTom GO Navigation is not a free navigation app. You can benefit from a 30-day free trial, but afterwards you will have to contract a subscription to enjoy its functions. The cost of the subscription is 1.99 euros per month, 8.99 euros every six months or 12.99 euros per year. In return, the application is ad-free and ensures that it does not monetize users’ personal data in any way.

If you have an Android mobile, you now have the possibility to project the TomTom navigation app on your car’s infotainment screen through Android Auto.