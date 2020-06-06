You may not realize it, but the aesthetic changes in the applications allow you to use them more easily. Sometimes they only serve to give it another tone and modernize them visually, but sometimes companies use these moments to make modifications in their accessibility. In the case of Google Maps it is something important since there are users of all kinds who resort to it in order to reach their destination. However, not all versions of the app are so well maintained, at least until now with the arrival of Material Design to the Android Auto version.

New Maps design in Android Auto

Google doesn’t seem to pay much attention to Android Auto, although every time it does, there are significant changes. The software needs many stability fixes with the different compatible terminals and car models, although little by little new features appear that change this function so interesting for users. As you will know if you are a user of the system, Android Auto allows you to manage some mobile functions from the car’s browser, although there are apps that are not fully optimized.

If we look back, we find a major software update that completely changed the distribution of the app, but this is not enough. There are applications that do not have all the functions that their native version, such as Google Maps, have given a slight change to their appearance.

This overhaul has to do with the integration of Material Design, which is much clearer to look at. From what we see on AndroidPolice the icons have changed slightly, leaving the outer line and an empty interior. The layout doesn’t change, so you won’t have to worry about getting used to the new design.

What also changes is the font of the letters, which is now larger than the previous one. Therefore, visually you will notice a change for the better since you will see the different options much clearer at first glance as well as the indications that the browser marks you.

The speedometer and speed limits still pending

There is no doubt that Google continues to modify Android Auto, but you still have to put the versions on the same level. Changing the sound app does not make much sense in the car since you have YouTube Music or Spotify options among others integrated. However, there are still pending options such as the speedometer or even an indication of road limits that competing apps do have.