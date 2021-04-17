Android Auto Guide for Beginners: Tips, Tricks and Everything You Can Do with Android in the Car | Motor

During car trips, either to work or for pleasure, we may need to use our mobile. In these times, many calls, messages from applications, emails and a long etcetera are received.

Not to mention the applications that we can use for our comfort. This means that a series of functions are needed that only the union of our vehicle and our device can make possible. Therefore, we leave you some ideas and tips to get more out of Android Auto.

We know that the move to new technologies can be traumatic for some, so let’s help you.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

What is Android Auto?

Android Auto is a version of Google’s operating system but with the intention of being useful in your car. It is, above all, a change in the interface that makes the system more manageable when you are behind the wheel.

Basically another type of screen is offered that is safer to control, but that limits the functions of the phone. This makes it easier to access certain applications like Google Maps, for example.

It must be said that Android Auto is an application and, therefore, its performance is very much based on the type of hardware that makes it work. Its functions and performance depend on the performance of our device and the vehicle..

For example, if we connect via Bluetooth, the sound system, calls, music, etc., will come out through the car speakers. Instead, the loading of applications and the use of their functions will depend on the smartphone.

If we have an old mobile, we may have slowness problems and some slowdowns. Also, the battery consumption of Android Auto is important. Because of this, We always recommend using it connected by USB to power. And check, obviously, that the power supply is sufficient so that the device can be working constantly.

How to use Android Auto?

There are two ways to use Android Auto. These differ in the type of vehicle and / or device that we have. If it is a vehicle with an integrated screen, which are usually the most modern, we can use the application from it, otherwise, we must use the mobile as support.

This multimedia touch screen replaces the car radio and integrates Android Auto to use GPS, YouTube, Maps, Spotify, and other Android apps.

From the phone

For less modern cars, Android Auto is available as an application for our phone. We will have to use a support (there are suction cups or clamps that are adjusted in the air conditioning outlet) to take advantage of the functions of the mobile with a minimum of security.

We can connect the device to the car via Bluetooth. This will output the audio to the vehicle’s speakers. It will be managed from the phone screen, but everything that requires sound will have a greater impact and better quality.

Integrated in the car

If our vehicle does have a touch screen, we can connect the mobile through a USB cable, although it is possible that we can connect via Bluetooth, although to use the application continuously, it must be connected by cable. By doing so, we can enjoy Android Auto on the devices that belong to the car.

It should be noted that the app must be downloaded on the mobile to use Android Auto. The minimum requirements are to have a mobile that uses Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher, although they recommend having Android 6.0 Mashmallow onwards. Currently most mobiles have superior operating systems.

Do you use Android Auto in your car? If the answer is yes, take note of the applications that you cannot miss to get the most out of it.

As we will have to be connected by USB cable, we recommend using a medium-size one. Shorts could be dangerous, therefore we recommend using cables longer than 1 meter.

There is the option to be connected via WiFi, but for this we need Android 8.0 Oreo. Which requires us to have a more modern mobile. But in reality the biggest problem is that it will consume a lot of battery and pull data to a greater extent.

What can I do with Android Auto?

What can be done with Android Auto is limited, since the app will focus on suitable functions while driving, although we tell you a series of options beyond driving. We can forget about especially recreational functions, leaving music as almost the only option away from routes or communication..

In this way, we can use Android Auto to use GPS. You can use both Google Maps and Waze and it will indicate on the screen the best routes and travel options. It is a logical function and surely the one we use the most.

We can also count on the hands-free. We can make and receive calls without any problem, using the vehicle’s microphone and speakers. In case it is an old car, the mobile ones will be used, but with Android Auto we can pay attention to the road.

Finally and as we anticipated before, we have the music player. We can make use of the songs, podcasts, etc. that we have saved on the device. Although we will also have the option to enjoy the music streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Slacker, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Audible.

Although we warn you, Google Play Music is no longer supported. Not long ago the time to export the playlists that we had saved in the defunct application is over.

Tips and tricks to get the most out of it

Yes, although the selection of functions is scarce, actions can be carried out to make it more comfortable for us to use them. The interface adapted from Android Auto is useless, if you then have to look at the screen to use the music application you want to use .

There is an automation with which you can make the app open automatically when you get into your car and connect to its Bluetooth. You just have to open the side menu, click on Settings and then on Car settings. Then a screen will open where you can click on the Activate automatically option.

You can choose to activate it when you connect to Bluetooth or when you get on the move. This is very useful if we do not want to be aware of the screen when starting the vehicle.

But Android Auto allows you to launch the music apps you have on the main screen of your mobile in a simple way. On the main interface of Android auto, you need to press the button on the headset. Then a list with your installed music apps will appear.

Then you just have to click on the one you want to open. From then on, it will open and run in the background, returning to the original Android Auto screen.

Popular music streaming service Spotify is updating its Android app. After this update, many users have found that the Spotify widget that allowed the content to be played from the home screen was no longer available.

You can also serve us with written communications. Obviously, we can make and receive calls, but Thanks to Android Auto we can receive and send written messages from the different applications that allow indirect communication.

The mobile will be able to read the messages from the main instant messaging applications. It is compatible with Hangouts, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Telegram, WeChat, Kik, Google Allo, etc.. You can respond by dictating your message. You just have to ask them, since every time you receive a message they give you the option to read it to you.

Of course, all of this can be supported thanks to Google Assistant. By clicking on the microphone button you activate it and you can even go to the Settings screen to activate the “Ok Google” detection. Thanks to this you can request a travel route, give orders to the device or include appointments in the calendar.

In fact, the Google assistant will allow you to reply to your messages, dictating them and then checking them on the fly. This will allow us to respond to text messages, Whatsapps, emails, etc. It is a quick fix for the hustle and bustle of this world.

If what you want is not to lose focus while driving, you can also disable notifications. Or, failing that, that notifications are displayed but there are no sound warnings. In both cases we just have to go to the settings screen and choose the options in this regard.

Regarding the calls, the handsfree is activated automatically. This can be done by simply pressing the screen when they call us or the button on the touch screen or steering wheel (which has been added in recent years), so there are not many problems in this regard.

Finally, Android Auto is configured to always keep your mobile screen on. This can increase battery consumption somewhat and we may not want that.

If you want the screen not to stay on, you just have to open the side menu, click on Settings and deactivate the Screen on option. As you can see, it is a simple and intuitive system.

Android Auto is increasingly accessible, with Android 11 the vast majority of mobiles will be able to connect without depending on a USB cable in the vehicle.

With all these tips you will be able to use your mobile phone much better in your vehicle. Android Auto can facilitate certain day-to-day actions without endangering your life. Comfort and safety thanks to the application that can help you receive calls, listen to your favorite music and even dictate a message.