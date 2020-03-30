Is not that Android Auto has had the expected impact in the industry, and although the reasons may have been many, two certainly stand out that would explain this result. First of all, maybe because automakers have always been reluctant to be swayed by Google and Apple, maintaining their proprietary multimedia systems that reported great benefits understood as “extras” of the car; and also second for the sloppiness of Google when it comes to developing This Android version designed for cars.

In fact, and although we have seen Volvo work together with Google looking for _ “the same experience in your car as on your smartphone”, Android Auto’s evolution has been minimal since its inceptionAnd we have even experienced several lunges with a mobile version of universal compatibility that was preparing to leave your site to Google Assistant without further news on the front.

Wireless connectivity is a ‘must have’ for Android Auto, which will finally extend its compatibility to Europe, adding up to 34 countries

The new version was presented in the summer of 2019 promising facilitate its use and connectivity, something essential if Android Auto wants to become popular. However, to date there have been very few markets that could use the Android Auto wireless connection, a basic function that Apple Carplay already implements a long time in all its compatible mobiles and cars without major problems, but Android is still limited to some mobile phones and car brands.

In any case, we have to congratulate ourselves because Google has just announced the Android Auto wireless support for 16 other new countries, among which are all the main European markets including Spain. This is something that will undoubtedly enhance its use and acceptance also among car manufacturers, because to begin with BMW has already announced that it is joining the Android Auto wireless project this summer.

You need a compatible car, and one of these Samsung phones or ‘made by Google’

From now on, all these countries will enjoy Android Auto wirelessly, although obviously we will need a car with a compatible multimedia system and a smartphone made by Google or Samsung, which until now are the only ones compatible:

Germany

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

South Korea

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Spain

U.S

Philippines

France

Guatemala

India

Ireland

Italy

Mexico

New Zealand

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

UK

Dominican Republic

Singapore

South Africa

Switzerland

Taiwan

Uruguay

Venezuela

As you will see, Japan and Russia are left out of the list for now because Android Auto does not yet work in wireless mode, although from Google they will try to expand its compatibility as soon as possible to all markets. It is the only way that Android Auto can take off definitely, as the need to connect cables obviously takes away much of its appeal.

As for mobiles, compatibility is also very limited, which is that fragmentation is still a major problem on Android which also affects in this case. Compatible terminals are as follows, all from Google or Samsung:

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (Android 8.0 or later)

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (Android 10.0 or later)

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 + (Android 9.0 or later)

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + (Android 9.0 or later)

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 + (Android 9.0 or later)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ (Android 9.0 or later).

In addition to these, in most countries the wireless functionality of Android Auto is ensured to Other Samsung models running Android 10.0 or later versions, next to the devices Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P they should also run smoothly.

The version of Android Auto should be 4.7 or later, since it is from this version where Android Auto has been implemented without cables. In any case, initial setup still requires a USB cable, so do not throw it away even though the wireless continues to advance … Good news, in any case!

