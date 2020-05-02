Mythical among the mythical, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been around the world since 1903, and are considered authentic works of automotive art. In fact, in the United States they are rolling icons – they survived the Great Depression of 1929 along with the Indian brand – with which to travel Route 66 and get carried away by the ‘Easy Rider’ spirit of the road. But even Harleys can’t escape the future. And this one is called Android Auto.

The Android Auto system on Harley-Davidson

As a result of the collaboration between Google and Harley-Davidson, Android Auto will be compatible with all models of Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycles equipped with Boom! Box GTS, the so-called info infotainment system ’. This will make Harley-Davidson the first motorcycle manufacturer to announce the compatibility of Android Auto with an infotainment system on board.

Harley-Davidson owners will be able to update the current Boom! Box GTS to have Android Auto through a USB update on your own or with the support of an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer. The boom! Box GTS is also available as an accessory that can be installed on many 2014 Harley-Davidson Touring, Trike and CVO models that were originally equipped with the Boom! Box 6.5GT.

When will it be available? The brand plans launch the update in the early summer of 2020. And from here, Android Auto will become a standard feature on all 2021 Harley-Davidson Touring models, CVO and Trike motorcycles equipped with the Boom! Box GTS.

Google Maps, Google Assistant

With Android Auto, compatible Harley bikers can access and use through the Boom! Box GTS (a wired connection to a compatible Android smartphone) to apps like Google Maps or Google Assistant, which will allow to use voice commands. The Android Auto service is available in 36 countries, although Google Assistant for Android Auto only works at the moment in:

– Germany

– Australia

– Canada (English)

– South Korea

– United States

– France

– India (English)

– United Kingdom

But, for those who do not know it, what is Boom! Box GTS? It’s about a smart device with touch screen implemented on Harley-Davidson models for a few years. The surface of the touch screen is Gorilla Glass, the same type of protection that your mobile uses.

Boom! Box GTS will offer compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (Apple CarPlay functionality requires the use of optional headphones ‘Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Accessories’) and will allow see the interface and functions of the mobile on the screen, iIncluding streaming apps, weather and traffic.

The Harley-Davidson App includes functions with:

– Recommended tours

– Route planning

– Recording of routes

– Driving challenges

– Option of Find Harley-Davidson dealers, gas stations, hotels, restaurants, motorcycle events, and other attractions.