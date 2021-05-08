Android Auto adds support for work profiles and says goodbye forever to Play Music | Technology

The latest version of Android Auto includes the demanded work profiles, also new configuration pop-ups and the definitive removal of Google Play Music.

Android Auto It is already becoming our best friend when traveling by car, and Google is launching different updates, both solving problems and adding new features, and it is always convenient to know what is to come.

Although there is still no solution where some messaging applications such as WhatsApp are mysteriously disappearing from Android Auto, those of Mountain View have already released a new update for this operating system that is characterized for adding Android work profiles and a final goodbye to the Play Music app.

As collected from 9to5google, Android Auto has just had a new update, and it will be received by most of the users in the next few days. Perhaps the most notable novelty is the inclusion of work profiles in Android Auto.

In case you don’t know, thanks to the work profiles on our Android devices we will be able to separate the applications and work data from the personal ones. In this way, with a work profile, for example, you can safely and privately use the same device both at work and in your personal life.

Well then, in the chains inside the update to Android Auto v6.4 suggest that work profile support will be added very soon.

One of the novelties that was expected for this update was a kind of connectivity troubleshooter, but many references to it have disappeared, so it could not end up arriving.

Of course, what Google has added are several strings in the code that point to different configuration pop-up windows that the user would receive in regards to help. There would also be another pop-up window that would notify users that their phone needs to support 5 GHz Wi-Fi in order to use the wireless function of the system.

Android Auto has finally dispensed with any reference to Google Play Music, so that from version 6.4 you will no longer find it anywhere.