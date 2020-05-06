Android Attacked! Spy campaign discovered from Google Play apps

Android is embroiled in a new scandal, after a spy campaign, through the distribution of apps of Google play.

And is that the cybersecurity company Kaspersky claims to have discovered a particularly sophisticated espionage campaign, which was called PhantomLance, which has allegedly affected Android phones in various countries southeast of Asia.

A spy campaign would have been installed on Android through Apps

The spy campaign would be being intelligently distributed through dozens of Google play which were updated with ‘malware’ and modified it depending on the device or system.

It was indicated according to the cybersecurity company Kaspersky that PhantomLance is active in Android at least since 2015 and remains active, presenting multiple versions of a complex spyware, which was created to collect the data of the victims, said a statement sent to Europa Press.

To concretize this spy campaign on Android, the attackers would have created apocryphal developer profiles with associated GitHub accounts in order to launch Applications so as not to raise suspicions and thus not have been suspended when detected by the various security mechanisms of said platforms. It is worth mentioning that at first they were harmless, however later they were updated with Android spy malware. Android espionage would include geolocation.

Espionage on Android would include geolocation

The controversy in which he finds himself today Android would have been derived from the purpose of the ‘spyware’By storing Android information, geolocation, as well as call logs, access to contacts and access to SMS.

According to Kaspersky Security Network, since 2016 around 300 infection attempts were detected in Android devices in India, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Vietnam, and some of these apps were only in Vietnamese as a language.

