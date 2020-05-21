It is very likely that the hours you spend in front of your mobile watching YouTube videos from bed are negatively affecting your sleep, and that you haven’t even noticed. Luckily for you, Google has a plan: from now on, YouTube will notify you when it’s time to sleep, so you can put the phone aside and fall asleep in a better way.

To do this, the company has introduced a new YouTube function reminders, which will be shown at the same preset time as long as we are in the YouTube application, playing any video.

Although that is not all: the people of the XDA-Developers portal have discovered that Google plans to expand the options of Digital Wellbeing included in Android, so that it is able to monitor the quality of your sleep.

YouTube releases ads that remind you when to go to sleep

Bedtime reminders aren’t the only YouTube feature focused on digital wellness. Months ago, the platform introduced ads that encouraged users to take a break when they had spent between 15 or 180 minutes consuming content.

In this case, the option is included in the application settings, within the section general. In this menu, we will find the “Receive reminder at bedtime” function, which can be configured to choose start and end times of our journey.





Another option included allows wait for the video we are watching to finish to receive the reminder, so that we are not disturbed during playback.

Your Android will be able to monitor your sleep quality

Just as interesting is the new sleep habits monitoring function in Google’s Digital Wellbeing system. Although, unlike the previous option, this feature is not yet available, in XDA they have been able to obtain enough information about it by modifying the code of the latest version of the “Digital Wellbeing” app, so that its arrival could be imminent.

As it has been verified, this function will obtain user data from different sources to determine sleep habits, and generate reports. The information collected will include application usage throughout the day, light and motion sensor data, and time zone. I also know will collect information from the Google Watch app.





In addition to this feature, the function “will also be addedNight notes”Or Night Notes. In case of activating this function, the device will show a notification just before going to sleep, or at night, so that the user can quickly write down anything that has crossed their mind and does not want to forget. The next day, another notification will allow see the night notes written down the night before.

As I was saying, none of these functions are available at the moment. Considering that the Android 11 beta will be presented in just a couple of weeks, it is likely that Google will take advantage of its online event to announce news related to Digital Wellbeing tools, among which could be the news discovered today.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: