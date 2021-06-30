Android abandons the APK format for the Android App Bundle standard

Important changes are coming for Android application developers. As of August, Google’s operating system will abandon the traditional APK format for new apps that arrive on the Play Store. From then on, the adoption of the Android App Bundle, or AAB, standard will be mandatory.

This modification does not imply changes for users in their final experience. It also does not affect applications that are currently available in the store, but new releases. In this way, then, developers will not have to change their already published apps; Existing APKs will continue to be distributed via Play Store but new applications in this format will not be accepted.

Switching to AAB as the standard for new Android apps doesn’t happen overnight. Google introduced the Android App Bundle at the 2018 I / O event, and its implementation has been encouraged ever since. In fact, the Mountain View company assures that more than 1 million apps have already been created under this model. Among them, Twitter, Netflix and Duolingo stand out.

With Android App Bundle, Google promises smaller, more dynamic apps

Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

That Android abandons the APK format for new applications that arrive on the Play Store since August, has several reasons. One of Google’s promises is that distribution through AAB will make apps occupy up to 15% less space. Being smaller, the company not only ensures that apps are faster to download and install, but also less likely to be uninstalled.

Another important change that comes with the adoption of the Android App Bundle as a standard is related to expansion files. Since August, the operating system will no longer use OBB files; this means that additional downloads will be made via Play Asset Delivery and Play Feature Delivery. With such mechanisms, developers can customize and segment what functions or features they deliver and how they deliver, based on each device. Thus, it seeks to save space and bandwidth.

In this way, then, Android begins the definitive transition process towards the AAB standard. While the traditional APK format will not disappear completely, choosing a new distribution medium for apps will make it less and less relevant as time passes.

