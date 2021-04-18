Android 12 would have the ability to automatically translate applications into your language | Technology

Android 12 could be able to translate the interface of any application that we download from the Google Play Store.

One of the main problems we face when we download an application from the Google Play Store to our Android phone is that on many occasions It is not translated into Spanish, especially certain video games, so we have to wait for the developer himself to end up launching a future update with that hypothetical translation into our language, something that does not always happen.

But things could change thanks to Android 12, and it is that now from XDA they have discovered a hidden function that could include the new operating system when it is released in the last part of the year, which would be its ability to automatically translate the UI of applications.

Although the largest companies have localization services to adapt each of their releases to the most important languages ​​in the world, the truth is that there are small developers who can only trust the user community to take care of these issues, although luckily soon they could rely entirely on the Android 12 operating system.

From XDA they have found several evidences in the code of Android 12 about a machine translation, specifically for the user interface of each of the applications, as long as they do not have a translation into the user’s native language.

They speculate that this API does not use Google Translate directly, but a totally different API. It would be a feature that would be included within the operating system, and that the user could manage at will.

Can’t find your mobile? Do you think it has been stolen and you want to find your lost mobile? We tell you how to locate your smartphone remotely from any computer using Android Device Manager and your Google account settings.

Although there have been third-party applications in recent years that have taken care of the translation of the user interface, many require users to obtain their own API key for this translation service.

The inclusion of this feature it would be an advantage for both developers and users. As regards developers, they would ensure that their applications would already be automatically translated into the user’s native language without having to hire an external translation service; while the user would make sure to be able to enjoy all the Google Play Store applications translated into their language.