Android 12 would be the biggest design change in recent years, and these would be the news | Technology

We show you all the new changes that are coming for the Android 12 interface, and it is a radical change.

The next Google I / O 2021 It will be held from May 18 to 20, one of the main dates on the calendar for any technology lover, and where the latest news of the Mountain View operating system that will arrive for mobile phones after the summer will be announced.

Everything points at, that Android 12 will be one of the biggest updates in terms of design in recent years, and that is always good news for the freshness that will come to our future interface.

This new leak comes from Jon prosser, from the YouTube channel Front Page Tech, and that has already proven effective in many of its leaks, and now with visual tests.

In his new video, he shows what appear to be slides and also animated promotional material of certain features of the upcoming Android. In principle Google would be based on a fresh new experience for Android 12, also in older privacy and security options and creating at the same time a balanced ecosystem between all devices.

In the slide that we accompany you we can see, from left to right, a media widget, a battery saver switch, a weather widget, a brightness slider, connectivity switches, analog clock, several more buttons, a new volume slider, different work and home options, and even a new notification user interface to snooze or dismiss alarms.

We also have new animations with visual effects in settings, a revamped keyboard layout, an all-new lock screen with a huge clock, never-before-seen wave animation, and tons of rounded corners, among many other things.

In this way, the new Android 12 will focus heavily in the introduction of a new user interface, and in certain aspects related to privacy and security, concerns that the user is much more aware of recently.

In this way, it would be the biggest Android redesign in recent years.