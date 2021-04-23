Android 12 will “kill” the game mode of the customization layers with its own optimization

With Android 12, the “game modes” of the customization layers may no longer be necessary.

The “Game mode” it has become an almost essential addition to the customization layers of some manufacturers in recent years. With these kinds of features, the devices promise offer a better gaming experience, based on activating functions – or deactivating others – to “optimize” the performance of the games, or put some useful tools more at hand.

So deep does this addition seem to have penetrated, that Google itself you have decided to create your own game mode for Android, and Android 12 will be the first version of the system where it will be present.

Streaming on YouTube, FPS counter and more: this will be the game mode of Android 12

The people of Android Police have discovered that, in the third version for developers of Android 12, Google has included even more functions to the game mode that, although it was already present in the previous installment, it was hidden.

Thus, it has been possible to carry out screenshots that show the operation and some of the options of this tool.

You can see how the Game mode menu has functions such as the ability to measure frames per second of the game in real time, or the option to broadcast our gameplays live on YouTube.

It also includes an option for “game optimization”, which in turn has a menu from which to choose the “priority” of the game, being able to choose between “Performance”, “Standard” or “Battery saving”. Depending on the chosen mode, the frame rate will be affected.

From XDA-Developers they also share news related to this mode. They explain that, when executing a game, the options in this mode will be in a floating bar located on the side of the screen, from which you can see the real-time frame counter, or access some of the functions of this tool.

Since the function still remains hidden, we assume that it is still in the development phase, and that it will probably not see the light until the arrival of future versions of Android 12. It is likely that the first beta open to the public of Android 12 arrive at Google I / O 2021, held between the days May 18-20, 2021.

On the other hand, it is unknown whether this mode will be exclusive to Google Pixel devices, or if on the contrary it will be a native Android 12 function, available on all mobiles. In the second case, the inclusion of this feature could make the game modes implemented by the manufacturers no longer make sense, except for those that truly offer options that go beyond the “optimization” of the games themselves.

