Android 12 will force to use the official “share” menu

05/31/2021 at 12:28 PM CEST

Many times when we open a photo or link to share, the same share screen is not always displayed. This happens because Android allows developers to customize what is known as a “sharesheet” creating a certain sense of inconsistency between the different applications. For a more consistent experience, currently you can use applications like Sharedr that force the default “sharesheet” to come out. However, Android plans to change this behavior in Android 12.

Thus, Google has explained that it will block third-party apps that replace its own sharing dialog and that therefore these applications will have to be updated or cease to exist.

“We never really wanted to allow applications to replace the sharing dialog” explained from Google to XDA Developers. “Allowing this dialogue to be replaced has also become something harder every time by the User Interface staff, so we are ultimately going to prevent applications from doing this. “

It is not known how Google will do it or how long it will take to carry out these reforms, but it is clear that they will occur sooner rather than later with the arrival of Android 12.