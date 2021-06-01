Android 12 will force applications to use the same share menu | Technology

Google wants all applications to use the same menu when sharing content and the arrival of Android 12 will force the use of a single menu.

Many await the arrival of Android 12 like water in May, at Google I / O the new version of the mobile operating system showed a design focused on color and with endless options for customization. But as the days go by and users are reeling off this version of Android, small details begin to come to light that do not leave a good taste in the mouth.

The last detail that has just come to light is that Google will force applications to use the same share menu. The name may not sound like much to this menu, but we actually use it on a daily basis. It is the menu that opens when we are, for example, in Google Chrome and we are about to send the link of a web page to a contact, either by WhatsApp, Telegram or Twitter.

This menu is the one that shows us the options with which we can play to send that link and it is not the same in all applications. Some of these apps are more lax and have a menu that allows customization or that is ordered according to the frequency of use of the applications. While others always have an immovable number of applications fixed in the first positions.

The truth is that this move by Google has made application developers who customize this menu abandon their projects to adapt apps to Android 12. It is something that will limit the customization that the user has on the operating system and that may not work out, since being forced to use the same menu does not end up being the optimal option for users.

This may all change when Android 12 launches official, but in the meantime users must get used to the idea of ​​the possible limitations that will be found once the new version of Google’s mobile operating system is launched.