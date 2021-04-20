Android 12 will automatically translate apps to your native language

Android 12 will include automatic translation of all applications, both those of the system and those of third parties.

Android is the most used mobile operating system in the world with more than 2.5 billion active users and the latest version of it, Android 12, is revealing, little by little, its news and one of the latest that has been revealed is automatic translation of applications into your native language.

This is one of the most outstanding improvements of Android 12

As the XDA-Developers colleagues have discovered, the latest unofficial version of Android 12 contains a series of new functions and changes in the interface, not seen to date.

The 142 mobiles that will receive Android 12, and when they will

Thus, Google would be working on an automatic translation service for applications to different languages, not only of the apps of the operating system but also from third-party applications.

Presumably, this translation will be done with the Google translator, although it is possible that the American giant allows it to be done with third-party apps.

This is possible thanks to the fact that in Android 10, the Mountain View-based company added “Roles”, which define applications that may have certain privileges and it may be that Google adds “Translator” as a Role, although it is still unknown if the latter may be used by applications installed by the user.

Basically, this new feature will take care of automatically translating into your native language the interface of those applications that are not And it is something that will benefit both users and app developers.

In the latter case, all those developers who do not have resources to translate your application they can let Android 12 take care of it for them.

Android 12: 21 new features never seen in the next version are leaked

Keep in mind that Google has not yet released the stable version of Android 12, at the moment Developer Preview 2.2 is available, and until this happens we will not be able to know for sure if this new functionality will be a reality and how it will be implemented.

Related topics: Android

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all