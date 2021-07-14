Android 12 will allow us to play the games while we download them

07/14/2021 at 12:49 PM CEST

Google is announcing a great new feature for its upcoming Android 12 update: you can play games while you download them. For particularly large games, this could be very useful, as it means that you won’t have to wait that long to jump into a game and start playing.

Games will also open much faster thanks to this technology, which will make them run up to twice as fast when using the network at the same time as our data inside the phone. The feature is only available with games that use the Play Asset Delivery system. If they do, developers will not have to do anything to activate the feature, as it is something that will be activated automatically, making life easier for developers.

The news comes as part of the Developer Summit called “Google For Games 2021”, which will take place from July 12-13. In the event, Google also announced a new games panel for Android 12 that gives you easy access to utilities like screen capture and recording.. The panel will be available on “select devices” later this year, Google says.

Android 12 is also set to bring many other major changes to Google’s operating system, including a major new redesign.