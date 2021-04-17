Android 12 prepares the arrival of the recycle bin so that you can better manage your deleted files | Technology

Android 12 could release the long-awaited universal recycle bin, which would allow us to manage all the files that we had deleted in recent days.

The recycle bin is one of the greatest inventions and one of the most used options in operating systems such as Windows 10, a place that allows us to review all those files that we have previously deleted to restore them again, or delete them permanently, something that It can save us from some other mistake since it would not be the first time that we delete something and we regret it later.

However, in mobile phone operating systems the issue of file deletion does not work exactly like that, and there is no public recycle bin that we can access to manage all our deleted files.

Recently the people of XDA had access to an exclusive preview version of Android 12, which we told you about many of its new features, but now they have just discovered a new feature that you are going to love: a public recycle bin.

Although from Android 11 Google began to implement a kind of hidden trash can under a new API that allowed certain applications to delete the files by sending them there, it is not exactly what we have in operating systems like Windows 10.

It was leaked a few months ago that Google was integrating a kind of recycle bin into its file explorer, but we have not heard from it again.

Everything seems to indicate that a universal recycle bin could come natively integrated in Android 12, and that is that in XDA they have managed to enable access to this recycle bin to manage it from the storage settings.

There are still many doubts about its operation, but it seems that a new access to the recycle bin will be displayed within Android 12 storage options. When clicking on this option, we will be asked if we want to empty it, but at the moment it is unknown if we can manage the files that are inside.

It remains to be seen if Google finally decides to include the vaunted and long-awaited universal recycle bin in Android 12, and if so, we will see if it is accessible via a shortcut or through the system’s storage options.