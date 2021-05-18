Android 12 is official, it comes with a new and very colorful design | Technology

Google has finally officially shown the design that awaits us in Android 12, the changes are abysmal and the aesthetics focuses on the customization of colors.

Today’s Google I / O is still being held, before starting the GSI version of Android 12 Beta was launched and after this the entire event continued, in which extremely technical issues were discussed. Yes, this quote was intended for developers and advanced users, but the rest of us wanted something tangible and Google has responded with a video in which it teaches in depth the design of Android 12.

The new Android design comes with a completely material aesthetic, colors are the protagonists and the interface has been redesigned to respond to menu changes when navigating through them. This interface is called “Material You” and it may be one of the best updates for Android in terms of customization yet.

The Material Design was the design that Google had in mind in previous versions, but today it has evolved to Material You. This new design has greater customization in terms of the interface, now the colors can be chosen and thus make each terminal unique in its own way. As for the icons, they are now larger and have more space between them; all this makes the feeling much more harmonious.

Another change that we find within the new interface is the Google environment screen, now it will have many more widgets which will make it more useful when it comes to being consulted and the transitions have been smoothed to improve the feeling of fluidity. What’s more, to improve scrolling between menus, gestures have also been improved by adding the possibility of controlling the terminal with one hand.

The menus have also undergone drastic changes, in fact now the gesture of consulting the notifications causes that there will be a different panel for recent actions. This panel will also emphasize the color that the user has chosen for personalization. The notifications have been rounded and now the cards are somewhat larger.

All these design changes come with Android 12 and can be tested from today on both Google Pixel terminals and terminals from other companies thanks to the launch of the version of the GSI system. The stable and final version of Android 12 will arrive in October this year to a wide variety of terminals.