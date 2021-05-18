Android 12 Beta is now available to test in terminals other than Google Pixel | Technology

Google has just released the generic system version so that any user with a mobile compatible with Project Treble can install Android 12 Beta.

We had an appointment with Google today to find out the news they had prepared in terms of software and the odd product. At the moment they have not presented any hardware, but in software they have released the GSI version of Android 12.

This version is still a beta of the new update of Google’s mobile operating system, but the interesting thing is that it comes in GSI format. This means that it is a generic system image and is used for advanced users to test Android 12 regardless of the device they have.

Of course, the device has to meet two requirements. The first requirement is that the computer is compatible with Project Treble and the second requirement is to have the bootloader unlockedIt is clear that it is not for any user as it requires advanced knowledge and there are certain risks when installing this version.

The interesting thing about the GSI version is that developers who do not have Pixel equipment will be able to test this version of Android 12 Beta. To install you have to know the characteristics of each computer, as there are different versions depending on the architecture of the device you have.

If you want to try We leave you these links so that you can download the version that corresponds to you, but as we said above, be careful because it is possible that the phone locks and you need to recover it using specific commands.

The release of the GSI version of Android 12 Beta marks the kick-off for Google I / O this year. Now what It’s time to keep waiting for the news that you have prepared for the rest of the afternoon, what we hope to see is some type of product such as a Google Home.