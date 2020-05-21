In the middle of 2020 there is a feature that smartphone manufacturers want for all their devices: 5G. This technology is still in development, but little by little it will reach all the countries of the world in the same way that 4G did. However, Google has a concern with this connectivity and that’s why Android 11 will tell you if you are connected to real 5G or not.

Android 11 will know the type of network you connect to

We are in a scenario where many mobile hardware developers think about the future. This happens by having phones or tablets compatible with 5G, the network of the most immediate future. This requires processors capable of supporting it and although they already exist in most of the phones presented this year, Google doubts that the capacity to capture it is correct.

And is that according to TrustedReviews, there are telephone companies that use the term 5G to attract customers when it is an improvement of 4G. For this reason, in order to avoid deception, Google is developing Android 11 to detect real 5G networks. It is a network recognition system capable of differentiating the different connections, cataloging them in a range determined by the following nomenclatures: LTE, LTE +, 5Ge, 5G or 5G +. Of all these the only ones that really provide 5G speed are the last two, so 5Ge wouldn’t even be worth it as such.

At the moment, only on Android 11

Yes, it is true that you can already have a phone with the latest connectivity, even if you do not have access to it in your country, but the ability to know if you are connected to a real 5G network or not run by Android 11. Until then you will have to be content with the 4G network, which is already very fast.

Google’s operating system is still under development and promises to bring great news. This one that we are telling you is very interesting if you want to know what type of connection your operator offers, but there are other extras that you have to know. One of them is the one that tells you if your phone is well placed to receive the electricity that recharges your battery by induction, although in the future we will see others that will surely be most useful in compatible smartphones as well as those that are to come. .