A while ago we were talking about how nice it would be to charge your mobile in 40 minutes to the full and with a generous battery. It seems that Xiaomi has succeeded, but there are still things about induction charging that have to be resolved. And is that if you have a charging base with these characteristics, you may have found that the terminal has not loaded enough or has not done so directly. This may be because the phone is not properly placed, one thing you will have to worry about when it arrives Android 11.

Android 11 will tell you if your mobile is not charging in its base

With the latest developments in technology on the market it is important that operating systems are prepared for anything. The developers know that with each new update their devices must present improvements compared to previous versions, whether or not they are seen as is the case with the long-awaited dark mode that already covers most of the devices around the world and apps that work between them.

But the present requires more improvements than you can believe and one of them is as simple as charging the phone. Yes, what you do before going to bed and that you watch as soon as you wake up, if your phone has 100% hanging around the battery. If you still use the USB C cable that modern mobiles include in your box there will be no problem, but you have to know that if you put the mobile in the induction plate wrong, the energy does not come the same from all parts.

This is something that not everyone knows, but luckily the problem will disappear with the upcoming arrival of Android 11. It turns out that those of Mountain View have detected the failure that we were talking about before and They have proposed to help you position your mobile well to charge it. According to what 9to5Google has, the firm works in a way to warn users that the mobile can still charge better if you place it according to the instructions on the lock screen.

The firm is still testing the new feature on its Pixel phones, which always get signature updates before anyone else, but we’ll have to wait to see if it works properly in the future.