Google is developing a new operating system that will be available to its users soon. It is the new version of Android, which was going to be presented in the Google I / O that has been canceled this year because of coronavirus. This has not stopped developers from working to give new features to the software and more details are gradually revealed. One of the last has been that of customizable shortcuts.

This is the new shortcuts for Android 11

Those of Mountain View work to offer great news in Android 11. It is true that the circumstances are not the best, but the firm is convinced that it will do a good job. Last year, night mode was one of the great novelties as well as the new productivity assistant that makes you spend more time with yours. It is not yet known exactly what the function that will vibrate users will be, but at the moment the option of new customizable shortcuts.

These appear after the menu of power off buttons and you can put the orders you want. According to Droidlife, they are quick accesses that you can locate from your terminal, which in this case have as reference a smart object that you have at home. It is still too early to suggest more features as this has come in the preview of the new operating system. We will have to wait for the arrival of new functions in the future.

The other news of Android 11

Shortcuts seem like a good way to keep your whole house connected, but there may be other interesting functions within the operating system that are much more useful and interesting for day-to-day life. Especially there is one that we mentioned a few days ago aimed at all mobiles with induction charging.

This function will tell you if you have placed the phone correctly in the base, so you will not have surprises when it comes to seeing the battery when it is charging by this means. If you are one of those lucky people, you may be able to test the operating system in its beta version around the month of May.