This year we have not had a developer fair for many software companies. It was all because of the coronavirus, which has prevented other massive events throughout the world. However, this has not prevented other companies from continuing with their work and having their products prepared for this year. And now it’s time to talk about one of the most popular softwares, and that is Android 11 will find app closure bugs to inform developers.

Goodbye to errors in apps

It is possible that on some occasion you have encountered a bug in the app you just downloaded. Specifically, we are talking about those errors that cause the software to close unexpectedly. Typically these appear the moment these programs reach users, but they may also appear later.

Until now, developers have had to deal with reports from users, who would submit their bug reports upon an unexpected shutdown or even a different bug. Now, Android 11 will report what caused the failure, either due to a mobile error or something the mobile has done. In this way, it will be easier to reach a solution and not collect all the reports in one to start working.

More changes in Android 11

This new bug reporting system is not the only thing that has come with the latest version of Android 11. As we read in Engadget there are more news that have been integrated into the latest version of Google’s operating system. One of them is an improvement in downloading large packages to your smartphone from the computer. With this improvement it will be possible to download and develop games much faster, which are the most demanding applications for any user. On the other hand, those of Mountain View have enabled the debugging applications via WiFi without using cables, another point that improves the experience for developers.

As you can see, the American firm is putting all its tools so that its developers can give their users a good experience once the new operating system arrives. It will still take us a long time to see it in the public beta, so only if you are a developer will you be one of the luckiest to see the latest news about the operating system of the future.