The first public beta of Android 11 is here, Google’s operating system for mobile devices. Although for now only few devices are compatible with this new iteration of the OS, includes navigation improvements and especially privacy improvements that will make your experience more secure and they will make you feel more control over your personal data.

We also recommend: This image is causing problems on Android phones

Compatible Devices

For now, smartphones compatible with the beta of Android 11 only include those of the Pixel family:

Pixel 2

Pixel 3

Pixel 3a

Pixel 4

For these devices you can download the beta from the Android 11 developer site. On this site you can also read a detailed breakdown of the new functions of the operating system. For other smartphones we will have to wait a while longer to test it.

Some of the new features of Android 11 include:

Message bubbles

Taking this feature directly from Facebook Messenger, now you can access your conversations from the device notification bar. Regardless of which instant messaging app you are using, be it WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger, Android 11 allows you to access and respond to your conversations more easily.

A better media player

The new multimedia player will give you greater control over the devices connected to your smartphone, as well as offering more practical navigation options. For example you will be able to control the volume and other settings from the notification bar.

Privacy and permission management enhancements

With Android 11 you will now have an internal tool to control which applications can access the data on your smartphone. This is a necessary feature with the wave of apps asking for suspicious permissions invading your privacy, and Google’s new operating system plans to change that.

Android 11 will remind you by notifications when an app continues to use your location, microphone or camera in the background. In addition, you can now activate an option that allows you to restart the permissions granted to an app when installing it, so that you can grant them again if you wish.