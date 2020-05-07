Change of course in the planning of Android 11: although the original calendar had determined that there would be a total of three versions of the “developer preview” type, to thus end a first first phase that was to end after the arrival of the third preliminary for developers last month, Google has just released a fourth version for developers, which anticipates the open beta edition, whose launch is already scheduled for June 3.

The fourth preview for developers is intended, as its name indicates, to application developers, with the idea of that they can work on adapting their applications to the new APIs and measures introduced in the eleventh major update of the operating system. That is why it is not entirely advisable to install this version on those devices that will be used on a daily basis.

Android 11 DP 4 can now be installed on Pixels

Like the previous versions, this fourth previous edition can be installed on any compatible Pixel device, which will be anyone that is part of the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 –including the 3a– and Pixel 4 families.

According to Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android and main responsible for the development of the operating system, this change in planning originally marked will allow developers have some extra time to test your apps and ensure its stability once the beta version of Android 11 arrives on March 3. Therefore, the new update calendar would be as follows:

According to what is specified in the official blog for Android developers, Android 11 does not seem to incorporate functional innovations in the platformInstead, most changes are limited to performance, stability, and performance improvements, as well as refinement of new developer-oriented tools. The complete list of changes is available in the form of release notes for this release.

Despite this, it is possible to find some slight aesthetic changes In this update, including the inclusion of a “tutorial” integrated into the Pixel Launcher that will help users to become familiar with the gesture navigation system. Also added an Android Auto section directly to the Bluetooth settings menu.





Of course, this version arrives with the security patch corresponding to the month of May integrated, released on the first Monday of this month.

As usual, the update package for this new previous version can be downloaded from the Google developer page. Below, we offer the download links of the OTA files and factory images corresponding to each of the devices. The process to install an Android OTA update is detailed in our dedicated guide. If necessary, returning from Android 11 to Android 10 is not a very complicated process, although it is necessary to take into account that in the release notes they refer to an error that prevents configuring the face unlock system on the Pixel 4 on Android 10, if Android 11 Developer Preview had been previously installed.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado

Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially about the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: