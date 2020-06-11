Android 11 Beta is here, the first version suitable for testing by end users. With it come many new features and improvements of the changes we saw in the previous Developer Preview. One of them changes a lot how notifications from media players work music, podcast, videos and others.

We already saw in previous Developer Preview how Google was playing with the idea of ​​integrating a mini media player in the quick settings. With the first Beta we can see the final or almost final aspect of the change, which can now group all playback controls into a sliding carousel like cards, thus clearing your notifications when you play many things at once.

The reproduction carousel

In Android you can have a lot of music players installed at the same time, although normally you only use one at a time. The one that is being played appears in the list of notifications, thus being able to control easily if you want pause, stop or skip to the next track.

As Android matures as an operating system, more and more complex assumptions are taking place, such as playing music on your mobile while watching a YouTube video and playing music via Bluetooth on another device. All this can lead lots of notifications on Android to control each player.

The Android 11 beta puts some order to the matter, although the option is not activated by default. In the developer settings, you must activate Media Ressumption (and restart) so that all multimedia notifications are grouped together as integrated cards within the quick settings.

The result is a carousel with all the players that you have active on your mobile, centralizing the playback in a single rather accessible place: the quick settings. Another change of these cards is that a button is added to choose which device each plays on, whether on the phone itself or on any other connected speaker, headphones and the like.

