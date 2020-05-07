Google is one of the most anticipated companies when it comes to presenting a product. Since it launched its Pixel series, it has had a greater presence in the world of smartphones, but there is no doubt that it was already very present thanks to its Android operating system. Since its launch it has been most popular and we will soon know its new version after the confirmation of the release date of the Android 11 beta.

Android 11 finally has a release date in tests

Application developers have had a very tough year so far in 2020. The current pandemic has prevented many fairs from bolting with the “See you in 2021” sign in hopes that next year will be much better. . However, there are those who have taken work home, so production has not stopped. And it is that in software issues there are those that have continued with development.

This has been the case with Google, where the evolution of Android 11 It has not stopped and today we finally have very good news. As confirmed by the company through a video on YouTube, which you have in this article, it has been confirmed the release date of the Android 11 beta. This year many companies have worked to make it possible to show their products to the world and Google has decided to do an online show for all users.

The when it is reflected in the multimedia file published on the Net, saying the following: “On June 3 you are invited to the Android 11 launch event.”

Without Google I / O 2020, but Android 11 arrives the same

The announcement of the arrival of Android 11 beta is good news for all fans of the Mountain View operating system. This is the test version that very few will have at their disposal in the first days, but over time it will reach more users. Of course, by not developing an event like the ones the company is used to in these cases, such as Google I / O, the company has done everything possible to cover the demand for this event as best as possible.

In fact, according to the announcement, we will see developments in which the company is already working at various levels of everyday life where technology plays an important role.