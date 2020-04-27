The arrival of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro has not made the Chinese firm forget about its previous models. Just a few weeks after announcing its new series of flagship devices, the Shenzhen company has made the Android 10 beta for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, so that each and every one of the brand’s mobiles that had the update assured already has an Android 10 version available.

As usual in the company, before releasing the definitive update, OnePlus has decided to start this update phase through a beta program open to the public, in which any owner of a OnePlus 5 or 5T can participate to test the latest news of the operating system before the rest.

Android 10 comes to the OnePlus 5 series in beta form

At this point, the OnePlus 5 and 5T were the only mobiles of the brand that were missing to receive the update to Android 10, and according to the planning announced by the company at the time, this version would not be available until the second quarter of the year. Although it is a beta version, the truth is that OnePlus has a reputation for offering betas stable enough as to be used without problems in the day to day.

Course this is a OxygenOS 10.5 version based on Android 10, with all the novelties that this new version introduces, including an improved dark theme, gestural navigation –which, in this case, will only be available on the OnePlus 5T– or the possibility of sharing Wi-Fi network passwords with a simple QR code . In its official forum, OnePlus offers us a list with the most important changes that introduces this “Open Beta” in the OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System

New interface design for a lighter, smoother experience.

Upgrade to Android 10

Full screen gestures (OnePlus 5T only)

Hidden bar to allow left to right changes between recent apps

How to install Android 10 Open Beta 1 on OnePlus 5 and 5T

Since this is a beta, manual installation is necessary on devices. However, OnePlus claims that future stable versions will be received through OTA as usual, and it will also offer the possibility of continuing in the beta program to receive updates with experimental functions. The instructions to install the update are as follows:

Download the update package for your device, either the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T

Move the downloaded .zip file to the root of your phone’s internal memory. (You can use any file explorer for this).

Go to Settings – System – System Updates, and tap on the gear icon on the top right. Now, choose the option “Local improvement” and select the file that you downloaded in the first step.

Wait for the installation to finish and the device to restart automatically.

Please note that if you have a previous beta version of OxygenOS on your OnePlus 5 or 5T, the installation must be done through recovery, and also all the data on the device will be automatically deleted.

Once the installation is complete, you can Enjoy the news of Android 10 on your OnePlus 5 or 5T. Remember that, since it is a beta version, errors could appear that, in general, will not be corrected until the arrival of the next beta.

