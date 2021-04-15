Android 10 is the most used version, and Chrome the most popular

The Android application store UpToDown has published an interesting study that confirms that Android 10 is, so far, the most used version of said operating system. As we can see in the attached graph, represents 35% of the total, and is followed by Android 9, which records 15.84%, and Android 8.1, which closes the top three with 11.22%. The fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Android 6.0.01 and Android 7.0.

If we put that data into context, we will realize that the three most used versions of Android are already a few years old. Android 10, the most widely used version, hit the market in 2019, while Android 9 did so in 2018, and Android 8 landed in 2017, although its 8.1 update is much more recent. These data have been extracted taking, as a basis, the more than 130 million users which currently has the UpToDown platform, which means that they are quite reliable, and that they paint a fairly realistic picture of the current panorama that the Android universe is experiencing.

For comparison purposes, and so that you have an even clearer and more contrasted vision, I am attaching the latest graph published by StatCounter. In it we can see that your results fit pretty well with the data from UpToDown, despite the discrepancies that we find if we specifically assess the raw data, and not the positions that each of the most used versions of Android occupy. Android 11 is nowhere to be found, and this is bad news, as Android 12 will be released shortly.

Android 10 is the most used version, and Chrome continues to lead with a comfortable advantage

Samsung smartphones come with their own browser, a practice that other companies like Apple have also followed. As we can see in the attached graph, the South Korean giant is the most popular of all Android smartphone manufacturers, since it brings together, according to this study, 47.04% of all Android devices globally. In second place is Huawei, with 12.98%, followed by Xiaomi, which closes the top three with 12.15%. The fourth and fifth positions are shared by Oppo and Motorola.

However, the most used browser on Android is not Samsung’s, but Chrome, and by far. The graph speaks for itself, the well-known Google browser has a share of 65.91%, while Samsung’s browser is in second position, but with a distant 5.39%. If we look at the other browsers, we see that they occupy a symbolic place, despite the fact that they rank third, fourth and fifth.

Those results also fit with the reality that StatCounter paints us, where we can see that Chrome leads with an overwhelming advantage. However, this second graph is not limited to Android, and thanks to this we can see that, at a general level, the second most used browser is Safari. This browser is pre-installed on iOS devices, and configured as the default browser. In my case, I have an iPhone 8 Plus and I use Safari, as it perfectly meets my needs.